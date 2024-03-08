Victory number 19 sees 100 per centers Stewarts & Lloyds seal promotion

Action from Kettering's hammering at the hands of Nuneaton (PIcture: Glyn Dobbs)

The Occupation Road side have enjoyed an absolutely fantastic season, and they made it 19 wins out of 19 in the Counties Two Midlands East (South) when they saw off mid-table Brackley 28-7 on Saturday.

It means S&L are guaranteed to go up, but they now turn their attention to winning the league.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With three matches remaining, the Corby side sit five points clear of second-placed Biggleswade, who chalked up their 17th win of the campaign when beating Rushden & Highgam 34-20 on Saturday.

S&L are back in action on March 16 when they go to St Neots, before wrapping up the season with two home games - the first against Dunstablians on March 23 and the final one against rivals Biggleswade on April 6.

Kettering endured a torrid afternoon as they were thrashed 72-19 by title-chasing Nuneaton in the Regional Two Midlands East.

The Blues did manage three tries, but two of them came in the final five minutes when the damage had most definitely been done!

Kettering were on the back foot from early on, but still managed to score their first try through Josh Luthayi when reduced to 14 men by the yellow card handed out to Damian Conyard.

But it was then one-way traffic as Nuneaton piled on the points to run away with the match until those two late tries from Tom Owen and Tom Allen at least gave the home side something to smile about on a tough afternoon.

Both of the tries were converted by Oliver Bosworth.

Despite the heavy loss, Kettering remain fifth in the table, and they will be looking to bounce back in their next game on March 16 when they travel to Oadby Wyggestonians.

In the same division, Wellingborough were also on the wrong end of a heavy defeat as they were beaten 45-17 at home by Olney.

Borough stay 10th in the table, eight points clear of second-from-bottom Newbold on Avon.