News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Tony Blackburn pulls out of BBC Radio 2 show amid health concerns
30 minutes ago Murray Melvin: Torchwood and A Taste of Honey star dies
1 hour ago BBC sends redundancy letters to top stars including Huw Edwards
21 hours ago Cause of death of much loved entertainer Paul O’Grady confirmed
22 hours ago UK set to bask in ‘mini heatwave’ with temperatures of 20C
22 hours ago Civil servants union strikes: Two strike days announced

Vesty salutes 'fantastic' Ramm as Saints sweat on Australian star's shoulder injury

Sam Vesty hailed the 'fantastic' James Ramm for yet another superb showing on Saturday.

By Tom Vickers
Published 16th Apr 2023, 11:47 BST- 1 min read

But Saints face an anxious wait to find out news on Ramm's injury after he was forced off with a shoulder problem during the 38-29 win against Saracens at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

Ramm was involved in all that was good about the black, green and gold before he suffered a heavy knock when sandwiched between two Saracens players.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He went down clutching his shoulder as Saints picked up the pieces and released Rory Hutchinson for a second-half try.

James Ramm was superb against Saracens but had to come off due to a shoulder injuryJames Ramm was superb against Saracens but had to come off due to a shoulder injury
James Ramm was superb against Saracens but had to come off due to a shoulder injury
Most Popular

And Ramm was soon making his way off the field, seemingly unable to move his right arm.

Saints will desperately hope for good news as they face another must-win match, at Newcastle Falcons on Friday night.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And head coach Vesty said: "He's picked up a little shoulder injury and we don't know how bad that will be.

"He was fantastic in the game.

"He's secure under the high ball and he's really physical.

"He ran down blind alleys and came out the other side.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Credit to him, he's such a skilful guy."

Some good news for Saints was that Courtney Lawes appeared to come through unscathed on his return from injury.

Lawes produced a typically influential performance before being replaced on 50 minutes.

And Vesty said: "It was great to have Courtney running round again.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It's been a long time and you can tell he enjoys rugby.

"It's great to see someone running around with a smile and he's a good rugby player as well isn't he?"

Related topics:Newcastle Falcons