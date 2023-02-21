Vesty gives latest on injured trio ahead of Saints' game against Gloucester

Furbank was forced off inside the first 15 minutes of the match against Sale Sharks last weekend and he couldn't put any weight on his right leg.

But it appears the 26-year-old has avoided a serious issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He had a scan and it came back with nothing major wrong there so it's about managing him back into the fold," said Vesty. "We're not too worried."

George Furbank

Fly-half Fin Smith was another player who had his outing cut short during the 38-34 win last weekend.

Vesty said: "He picked up a dead leg and it will be about managing him back into training this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's been a bit of a brutal toll on the bodies this week but sometimes you have it where you've got to look after the guys in the early parts of the week."

However, it seems scrum-half Tom James will be out for a period of time.

That means Callum Braley will be in line to start against Gloucester on Saturday as Alex Mitchell remains with England.

Youngster Jake Garside, who has been on dual-registration at Bedford Blues, is the likely candidate to provide back-up for Braley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He (James) is struggling a little bit more with a bad shoulder and he'll be out for a little bit of time," Vesty said.

Saints will get a key player back this week though as Lukhan Salakaia-Loto is now free from the suspension he picked up for a red card against La Rochelle last month.