Vesty a big fan of Weimann as Dowson salutes 'outstanding' scrum-half

Phil Dowson and Sam Vesty (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Phil Dowson says Saints head coach Sam Vesty is a big fan of scrum-half Jonny Weimann.

And director of rugby Dowson has praised the talented young scrum-half after he produced another 'outstanding' performance in the No.9 shirt last Saturday.

Weimann, who impressed when making his first start against Exeter Chiefs last month, delivered an all-action display against Gloucester at Kingsholm.

The 19-year-old grabbed his first Saints try with a tidy finish, and he also executed two 50:22s to gain his side territory during the second half.

Weimann has made nine appearances in what has been something of a breakthrough campaign for the Academy graduate.

And Dowson said: "Sam Vesty had got a bit of a crush on Jonny Weimann, and I thought he was outstanding again.

"The path he's been on, the journey he's been on is a really huge bright spot of the Exeter game and this one.

"Game understanding, tenacity, great kicking game and there's clearly things he needs to work on, but this is a lad who hadn't played men's rugby at the start of the year and hadn't played 80 minutes before but now he's done two in the Premiership."

Another player who caught the eye against Gloucester was departing back Jake Garside, who was once again a lively presence in the 15 shirt.

"I thought he was excellent," Dowson said.

"Jake's always had the ability to break the game open, to beat defenders and I thought he did that on Saturday.

"That's what we want to see from the players, seeing their core strengths.

"Jake's been a good Saintsman and we're looking forward to watching his career and seeing him play more rugby more regularly."

Saints handed debuts to teenagers Henry Lumley, who is the youngest player to start a Premiership game for Northampton, and James Pater.

And Dowson, who saw his spirited side beaten 41-26 on the final day of the Gallagher Premiership season, said: "We want them to go and have the confidence to go and play.

"You saw with James Pater's first touch to make a linebreak and Henry Lumley carrying the ball to set up a try and get the ball off the floor.

"The character and the attitude is what's really remarkable and it's what we value the highest."