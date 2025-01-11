'Very threatening side' - Dowson steels Saints for Stade Français clash

Phil Dowson (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Phil Dowson has warned Saints that Stade Français will 'want to come roaring out' at Stade Jean-Bouin this evening (kick-off 5.30pm GMT).

Dowson takes his team to Paris hoping to build on back-to-back bonus-point wins at the start of the Investec Champions Cup campaign.

But he knows they will face a tough task in the French capital, where Stade lost 46-19 to Top 14 pacesetters Bordeaux Bègles last weekend.

"In the first half they were very, very competitive against Bordeaux who are top of the table," Dowson said.

"They haven't lost many at home and the ones they have lost have been very, very tight against top-level opposition.

"I imagine they will want to come roaring out and give themselves an opportunity to progress in this tournament.

"They will go fully loaded this weekend and try to make a point on the back of last weekend's disappointment.

"They're a very threatening side and they've got a lot to play for.”

Wins in France have been rare for Saints, with their only fairly recent success there coming at Lyon in January 2020.

"France is a different kettle of fish," Dowson said. "There are not many sides who will win in France.

"The Top 14 home and away record is pretty stark so we know it's a big challenge, but that's the whole point of playing. We want to go to those places and see how we measure up.

"It gives us more confidence because we've been to different places and won.

"The last time we went to France and won was against Lyon, which was a few years ago now, so we know it’s a big challenge, but we’re excited about that.

"The whole point is to enjoy these experiences, have a night out afterwards in Paris and enjoy that as well.”