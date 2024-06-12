Uncapped Smith one of two Saints players selected by Scotland for summer tour
There are two Saints players in the 37-man group, with prop Elliot Millar Mills also included.
Millar Mills has won three Scotland caps to date, but Smith has yet to feature for his national team.
The 25-year-old was born in south-west Scotland and came through the ranks at Newton Stewart and Ayr before progressing into Glasgow Warriors’ Academy set-up and representing Scotland at Under-16, Under-18 and Under-20 level.
And now the uncapped Saints forward will be hoping to add a senior cap to his repertoire this summer, as Scotland take on Canada (July 6), USA (July 11), Chile (July 20) and Uruguay (July 27).
Scotland squad for the summer tour
Forwards: Ewan Ashman (Edinburgh Rugby) 17 caps, Josh Bayliss (Bath Rugby) 5 caps, Gregor Brown (Glasgow Warriors) uncapped, Alex Craig (Scarlets) 2 caps, Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh Rugby) 8 caps, Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors) 38 caps, Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors) 19 caps, Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 44 caps, Patrick Harrison (Edinburgh Rugby) uncapped, Will Hurd (Leicester Tigers) uncapped, Ewan Johnson (Oyonnax Rugby) uncapped, Nathan McBeth (Glasgow Warriors) uncapped, Elliot Millar Mills (Saints) 3 caps, Javan Sebastian (Edinburgh Rugby) 8 caps, Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby) 31 caps, Robbie Smith (Saints) uncapped, Rory Sutherland (Oyonnax Rugby) 30 caps, Dylan Richardson (The Sharks) 1 cap, Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh Rugby) 49 caps, Murphy Walker (Glasgow Warriors) 3 caps, Max Williamson (Glasgow Warriors) uncapped, Glen Young (Edinburgh Rugby) 3 caps
Backs: Matt Currie (Edinburgh Rugby) uncapped, Jamie Dobie (Glasgow Warriors) 2 caps, Adam Hastings (Gloucester Rugby) 26 caps, Ben Healy (Edinburgh Rugby) 5 caps, George Horne (Glasgow Warriors) 30 caps, Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors) 48 caps, Stafford McDowall (Glasgow Warriors) 2 caps, Harry Paterson (Edinburgh Rugby) 1 cap, Arron Reed (Sale Sharks) uncapped, Kyle Rowe (Glasgow Warriors) 4 caps, Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors) 19 caps, Ross Thompson (Glasgow Warriors) 3 caps, Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors) 25 caps, Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby) 39 caps, Gus Warr (Sale Sharks) uncapped.
