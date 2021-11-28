Two-try Tommy is back with a bang for Saints against Bristol

Tommy Freeman scored twice against Bristol

Those were the words of Tommy Freeman after he delivered a two-try showing to propel Saints past Bristol Bears on Friday night.

Freeman produced two typically classy finishes to help his team end a four-game losing streak with a 36-20 bonus-point win at Ashton Gate.

It was the 20-year-old's first game back for his club after time spent with England during the Autumn Nations Series campaign.

And he said: "England camp was really good - it taught me a lot.

"I enjoyed being around leaders like Owen Farrell and obviously being with Courts (Courtney Lawes) was awesome.

"I really enjoyed my time there but it's good to be back and to get off to a flying start.

"We said at the start of this game that this block will show us where we're going to go this season.

"It was good to see our fight.

"Obviously they came out flying in that second half and we managed to adapt. We didn't go into our shells, we came out fighting and got the result that we needed.

"It's a big block ahead, we're all firing, we know what we can do and hopefully we can put it on the pitch."

Saints turned on the power up front, smashing Bristol in the scrum, as they laid the platform for their talented backs to do the business.

Freeman, who started on the wing, took full advantage.

And he said: "It was definitely fun to play in but I put it down to the boys in the scrum because they gave me the platform to go and do my thing.

"It was awesome to get two tries and to get a big win at Ashton Gate.

"Every time we go there they always offer something different and when things are going our way they change something and we don't manage to adapt.