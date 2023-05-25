And the club has also confirmed that Oisin Heffernan and Alfie Petch have departed.

Millar Mills arrives at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens after spells with Edinburgh, Bath and, most recently, Wasps, who he left before the club went into administration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 30-year-old joined Wasps in the summer of 2021 and made 21 appearances in all competitions, having previously turned out 44 times for Ealing Trailfinders in three seasons in the Championship, winning the Championship Cup with the West London outfit in 2019.

Elliot Millar Mills

Millar Mills began his playing career with Stockport and Macclesfield, before a successful trial period with Leeds Carnegie yielded a full-time contract and an initial move north of the border to Edinburgh.

He also appeared for England Counties in Canada in 2016, becoming the third member of his family to earn international recognition (after older sisters Bridget and Harriet, who represented Scotland and England Women respectively), and featured for the Barbarians in the autumn of 2022 against Bath and Saints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Elliot came in on trial with us at the end of the season and we were really impressed with how he seamlessly slotted into the playing group, and by his attitude towards improving his own game,” said Saints boss Phil Dowson.

“He had a tough season last year after Wasps went into administration, moving around a few clubs which is not easy, but his attitude is fantastic and his experience of playing in the Premiership will be important for us next season.”

As for Nonleh, he joins Saints from Sedgley Park having been one of the standout performers this term as the Tigers romped to the National League Two North title.

The 22-year-old, who moved to the UK from Cameroon in 2008, began his rugby career at Rochdale and represented both Lancashire and North of England at age group level before stepping up the ladder to Sedgley Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nonleh was named National League Two North tighthead of the season for the 2022/23 campaign.

“We believe Beltus could be something of a rough diamond; he’s obviously stepping up a few levels from the National League but based on his size, power, and excellent attitude, he has all the tools he needs to succeed at the top table of English rugby," Dowson said.

“At Saints we have a great record of bringing players in from lower down the ladder and developing them into Premiership players.

"Beltus is just 22 and has a lot of learning to do, but with (assistant coach) Matt Ferguson and our other coaches looking after him, we are confident he can make a big impact in black, green and gold over the years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With two players arriving, two have headed for the exit door.

Heffernan initially joined Saints in February 2021 from Championship outfit Nottingham, and made seven first-team appearances in black, green and gold.

The English-qualified prop came through the Leinster Rugby Schools setup, making three appearances in the Pro14 for the senior side and 20 appearances for Ireland’s Under-20s across the Six Nations and Junior World Championship competitions.

A long-term hamstring injury limited his appearances for Saints during the 2021/22 season, but he did come off the bench in the Gallagher Premiership semi-final defeat to Leicester Tigers, and he played three matches last term in the Premiership Rugby Cup competition before a loan move to Newcastle Falcons towards the end of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Petch leaves Saints after one season at the Gardens, having made 21 appearances following a move from Exeter Chiefs.