Trio added to Saints' lengthy injured list after loss at Exeter

Three players have been added to Saints’ lengthy injured list following last Sunday's 42-14 defeat at Exeter Chiefs.

Tom West, Tom James and Will Glister were all forced off during the Gallagher Premiership game at Sandy Park.

Tom Seabrook also appeared to be playing through the game before he eventually came off three minutes from time.

And at Tuesday's media session, Saints boss Phil Dowson delivered the latest update on those four players.

On James, who came off for a head injury assessment in the second half, Dowson said: "He got a bump on the head so he's going through the HIA process at the moment."

Prop West had to hobble off midway through the first half.

And Dowson said: "He's got a mid-foot sprain and the scan has been inconclusive so we're just waiting to see what that looks like and maybe get someone else to look at it."

Glister had been in good form but he suffered an injury that looks set to end his season.

"He's played quite a lot this season but unfortunately he's got a problem with his pec and it's more than likely he'll be booked in for surgery so it's unlikely we'll see him (again this season)," Dowson said.

Seabrook may be able to avoid the injured list but he will have to be managed carefully due to his knee issue.

"He's okay," Dowson said. "We're sort of wrapping him up with ice and he's spending a bit more time in the physio room than he'd like so we're just trying to get him through."

More injuries were certainly not what Saints needed as they are without a whole host of players.

The unavailable list already contained the names of George Furbank, Sam Graham, George Hendy, George Makepeace-Cubitt, Iakopo Mapu, Archie McParland, Burger Odendaal, Tom Pearson, Toby Thame, Charlie Savala, Ollie Sleightholme and Robbie Smith.

But Dowson, whose side will face Union Bordeaux Bègles in a huge Investec Champions Cup final in Cardiff on May 24, insists he can't wrap the remaining players in cotton wool when Saracens come calling in the Premiership at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday.

"Not really considering it because as soon as we start thinking we have to be careful, we're going to tie ourselves in knots," the Saints boss said.

"We've got to go flat out for as long as we possibly can and make decisions off the back of that."

On team selection as a whole this week, he added: "It's very difficult and it's what we wanted from the team at Exeter, to challenge us across the board in those spaces.

"We've done it on a position by position basis in terms of who needs minutes, what gives us the best opportunity to beat Saracens and puts us in a good position for the following week as well."