Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 21-year-old, who has been impressing on loan at Bedford Blues, has racked up 19 appearances for Saints since graduating from the Academy ranks to debut against London Irish in the Premiership Rugby Cup in 2021.

Lockett made his Gallagher Premiership debut earlier this season, before scoring a match-winning try against RC Toulon in the Investec Champions Cup two months later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And he is now looking forward to making more memories at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

Tom Lockett (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

“Saints have got a fantastic squad with a lot of young, ambitious players, and this year in particular it’s been great to see so many of those guys really come into their own and become leaders of the group,” Lockett said.

“I’ve grown up with a lot of the lads here in Northampton, and seeing them all now performing to such a high level week in, week out has been amazing – it’s something I really wanted to stay a part of.

“I’ve really enjoyed the opportunities I’ve had to play more this season. I’ve been involved in the first team more than ever before, which of course changes your mindset, and I really want to kick on in the years ahead of me here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are some really talented senior players in my position, and they’ve been great with me in sharing things that are improving my game, and making sure I am ready to compete in the Premiership and Champions Cup where the margins for error are so small.

“The Academy pathway is well-trodden in Northampton; we have a very successful Academy and so staying on here is really a no-brainer when you see those guys that have come before you through the system now playing every week in the Premiership and being selected for England.

“I have complete confidence this is the best place for me to improve as a player.