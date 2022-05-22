Thumb injury rules Saints skipper Ludlam out of England training camp

Ludlam was able to complete the 80 minutes at StoneX Stadium as Saints roared back from 42-17 down to secure two bonus points in a 42-38 Gallagher Premiership defeat.
England met up on Sunday for a three-day training camp, but Ludlam was not part of the group that assembled in Richmond to prepare for next month's home game against the Barbarians and the tour of Australia in July.
Courtney Lawes, Alex Mitchell, Fraser Dingwall, Tommy Freeman and George Furbank were able to link up with England.
Saints do not play again until they host Newcastle Falcons on the final day of the Premiership season, which is scheduled for June 4.
FULL SQUADFORWARDSAlfie Barbeary (Wasps, uncapped)Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, 6 caps)Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps)Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 40 caps)Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 9 caps)Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 30 caps)Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 36 caps)Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps)Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 7 caps)Maro Itoje (Saracens, 56 caps)Courtney Lawes (Saints, 93 caps)George McGuigan (Newcastle Falcons, uncapped)Tom Pearson (London Irish, uncapped)Ewan Richards (Bath Rugby, uncapped)Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 2 caps)Jack Singleton (Gloucester Rugby, 3 caps)Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 20 caps)Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 28 caps)Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 67 caps)Jack Willis (Wasps, 3 caps)BACKSHenry Arundell (London Irish, uncapped)Orlando Bailey (Bath Rugby, uncapped)Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 11 caps)Fraser Dingwall (Saints, uncapped)Owen Farrell (Saracens, 94 caps)Tommy Freeman (Saints, uncapped)George Furbank (Saints, 6 caps)Will Joseph (London Irish, uncapped)Louis Lynagh (Harlequins, uncapped)Alex Mitchell (Saints, 1 cap)Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 6 caps)Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 10 caps)Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 10 caps)Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks, 46 caps)Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, 51 caps)