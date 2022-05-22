Thumb injury rules Saints skipper Ludlam out of England training camp

Lewis Ludlam

Ludlam was able to complete the 80 minutes at StoneX Stadium as Saints roared back from 42-17 down to secure two bonus points in a 42-38 Gallagher Premiership defeat.

England met up on Sunday for a three-day training camp, but Ludlam was not part of the group that assembled in Richmond to prepare for next month's home game against the Barbarians and the tour of Australia in July.

Courtney Lawes, Alex Mitchell, Fraser Dingwall, Tommy Freeman and George Furbank were able to link up with England.

Saints do not play again until they host Newcastle Falcons on the final day of the Premiership season, which is scheduled for June 4.