When Saints marched to Glasgow and put a dent in one of the best home records in European rugby, Tommy Freeman stole the show.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And how Freeman would love to repeat the trick of those two-try heroics on Saturday as he and his team-mates head to another fortress.

Waiting for them at Sandy Park will be an Exeter Chiefs side who have not lost at home since Saracens won in the west country in October 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is an incredible run and an incredible challenge for Saints.

Tommy Freeman (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

But Freeman and Co will not be fazed, especially after the manner in which they put Glasgow to the sword, with the Warriors having only lost once at Scotstoun in the previous two years.

"Glasgow away was pretty special,” Freeman said. “It was my first man of the match so that was pretty special for me, and having a big drink afterwards with your mates after a big win like that is really good fun.”

On Exeter, he said: “It will be a challenge, for sure.

"We've been down there before and last time we were there, we didn't get the result we'd quite have liked.

"But we've shown we can do it down there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a windy place, a tough place to go, but we're excited for the challenge so we'll make sure we get our detail right and go flying into them.”

Freeman has been one of many stars of the season so far for Gallagher Premiership table-toppers Saints.

He has excelled on the wing and at centre.

“Physically, I'm in a good spot,” the 22-year-old said.

"I don't have many ailments holding me back like they were maybe a bit last year.

"I'm doing what I can in the gym to get as strong as possible and when you're winning, it's obviously a lot of fun."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So how has he felt about wearing 13 at times for Saints in this campaign?

"I started the Cambridge game at centre earlier in the season so that was new then but I was enjoying it and loved playing at centre,” he said.

"I was a bit shaky at first, there were a few training games where I felt out of my depth but as I played I've really enjoyed it.

"I'll hopefully get a few more games there but happy to keep trucking along on the wing as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Moving between the two isn't the hardest part, it's all about getting the consistency of where you play.

"When you get a string of games on the wing you pick up habits, all these little things that when you change, it might be hard to adjust to at first.

"But as soon as you get a bit of consistency and get the ball in your hands, you're alright.

"At the back end of last season I played centre, and when I was at school I was in the centres for a while so it was nothing new.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But it is a completely different game playing centre at school to playing there in the Prem or in Europe.

"It was a lot to learn defensively but having guys like Dingers (Fraser Dingwall) and Hutch (Rory Hutchinson) around you, they make it pretty easy for you.”

Freeman’s form will surely propel him into the England picture for the Six Nations, which starts next month.

So does he now feel better prepared for life in the international setup than he was when he was involved previously?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'd say I've matured, that's the main thing,” Freeman said.

“I probably felt like a little boy at times and I wasn't puffing my chest out, I was probably quite shy.

“Maturity wise I feel I'm definitely in a better spot and you're definitely going to be in a better spot when you're winning with your club.