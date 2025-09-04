The big interview: Tom Vickers talks to new Saints lock JJ van der Mescht

JJ van der Mescht (picture: Northampton Saints)

“I've got a little bit of pace and if the team needs me to score a 50-metre try, I'll definitely do that!”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those are the words of summer signing JJ van der Mescht, who insists he can add more to Saints than just sheer brutality this season.

Van der Mescht is a sizeable arrival in many ways as the 6ft 7ins, 145kg star brings with him plenty of pedigree, power and even pace, which he showcased when he raced home from halfway to score in a man of the match performance for Stade Français against Saints in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The South African lock used the term 'X factor' a couple of times in his first interview with this publication, which took place on school photo day earlier this week as van der Mescht and his Saints team-mates modelled the new home and away kits for the cameras.

“I've seen the way the Saints play and it's really something I like because I like running and attacking, and that got me really excited,” van der Mescht said.

“Even when we did the preview when we (Stade) played against them, we knew it would be a very tough game because of how they move the ball and all of the X factor they have in the team.

“It (the Gallagher PREM) is a great league with some of the best players so I'm really excited just to get into it and see what I can bring with my X factor, my size and my dominance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Van der Mescht clearly caught the eye of the Saints coaches when Stade roared back from 21-0 down to beat Saints 45-35 in Paris back in January.

"I must say in the first half I didn't expect us to pull it through," he said.

"But the way the (Saints) guys played, it's definitely the reason why I came to Northampton, along with the coaches.

"My memory of that game in January was just trying to get my team back in the game because we were in a deficit and I just wanted to show what I could do.

"It was a really good day for me."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Van der Mescht was impressed with Saints when he played against them - and he's even more impressed with them now he's part of their squad.

"It's been great - I've really been enjoying it," he said.

"I've had a really good welcome from the players, staff and all of the community so it's great to feel at home straightaway.

"I've seen a lot of Saints because I do follow the Prem and it was definitely a competition I wanted to play in.

"The talent here is amazing and the way they work for each other is a massive bonus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You don't actually see that a lot in rugby any more, especially where I was, and that willingness to work for each other is amazing and it's contagious. It makes you want to work harder.

"The way they bring you in as a new player is something I haven't felt in a long time."

Van der Mescht, whose arrival was announced in July, was extremely excited when he heard about Saints' interest in him.

"It was when I was on holiday in South Africa," he explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There were a lot of rumours, I didn't know if they were true or not, but then my agent rang me and I was very excited.

"I had a meeting with the coaches and the staff and I was very excited to come.

"It all happened during the break when I was in South Africa with my family so it was really nice to be able to announce it to them.

"It was at the end of the season and maybe they had seen something they had liked when I played against them so maybe that helped."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As far as templates go, van der Mescht has a perfect one for life at Saints.

Juarno Augustus was a South Africa Under-20s star, just like van der Mescht, and his move to Northampton helped him take the next step in his career.

Augustus left Saints this summer as a Premiership winner and with a call-up to this summer's South Africa training squad.

And one of van der Mescht's main aims is clearly to pull on the international shirt in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was there (at Stade) for a little while and I really wanted to get back in the Springbok team," said the 26-year-old.

"The way the coaches here coach players and make them better... there's a long list of players who they have helped to improve.

"They've had (David) Ribbans, (Courtney) Lawes, now (Tommy) Freeman and all those guys who have come through the system.

"There was Trokkie (Augustus) as well and they helped him get back into the Springbok setup so I just really wanted to improve my game and become better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's definitely one of the goals (to emulate Augustus) and the culture here definitely helps you as a player to get to the level you need to be at and to be at the highest standard you can."

A man who will look to help van der Mescht achieve his aims is Jaco Pienaar, another South African, who arrived at Saints as scrum coach this summer.

Pienaar is someone van der Mescht already knows well.

He explained: "Jaco was my first professional coach when I started as an 18-year-old at the Sharks so it's great to see him again.

"He coached me for three years so it's lovely to work with him again.

"We have a great connection and we're good friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He gave me the opportunity to play Currie Cup, Super Rugby so he's definitely a guy that supported me and helped me when I was younger.

"He always brings the vibe, he's never negative, always positive and he's a great coach."

Van der Mescht is now gearing up for his first appearance in black, green and gold.

So when will that come?

"We'll see what the coaches have planned but I hope to play Saracens (in the PREM Rugby Cup clash at StoneX Stadium on September 19)," van der Mescht said.

"I'm really, really excited.

"I can't wait and I think it's going to be a great season."