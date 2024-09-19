Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

"I came from losing my job to winning the Prem, so it's not too bad!"

Chunya Munga dons a broad smile as he reflects on his first season at Saints.

But there is also a clear determination to ensure his second is even better.

Munga arrived at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens last summer after former club London Irish went into administration.

Chunya Munga loved his first season at Saints (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Saints had shown interest in him previously and made their move when he was left out of work.

The 24-year-old is a player with clear potential and he racked up 16 appearances for the black, green and gold as they claimed Gallagher Premiership glory while also reaching the semi-finals of the Investec Champions Cup.

But Munga didn't just enjoy life at Saints on the pitch, explaining why the culture at the club is something to be savoured.

"How I came here obviously wouldn't have been the way I wanted, with my old rugby club going down, but the year was fantastic," the Reading-born lock said.

"Looking back and talking to a few of the lads, what made last season was so good was, yes, winning the competition, yes, getting to the semi-finals in Europe, but I had so much fun last year, whether that be in the Crooked Hooker sat with the lads or just in the changing room after a hard training day.

"Some of the characters we had in the dressing room, the Ethan Wallers, Cal Braleys, Tom Cruses, the Joel Matavesis, some of the older boys, they just kept the boys so together.

"You have a tough day and then, all of a sudden, you're having a craic with the lads so last year was fantastic.

"I really enjoyed it."

With those senior characters Munga speaks of having left during the summer, how does he feel now?

"It's a bit weird coming in and I'm 24 feeling a bit middle aged here," he said.

"But the blessing we have here is that we've got a fantastic core of people who have been here a long time, even though they're not necessarily elder statesmen like a ‘Sue’ Waller or Courtney Lawes.

"We have a connected group who have understand what this place is about, then myself, a new recruit, if you buy into that culture and go head first, you find you feel really part of the group.

"We had some big losses in terms of personnel but a lot of people are going to step into some big shoes to fill.

"I'm looking forward to seeing how a lot of us grow."

Munga certainly learned a lot from being part of the same squad as Saints legend Courtney Lawes last season.

And he said: "Courts was an interesting character to meet.

"People like that you always watch on TV, playing for England, playing for the Lions, but getting to see him on a day-to-day level and how he operates was very interesting.

"He was very different to what I anticipated because people said he was laid back but he was a lot more laid back than what I thought.

"But when the whistle goes on a Saturday, if you're not on it and Courts is around, it's curtains for you.

"People like Alex Waller, a one-club man, a tough guy, I always played against him and thought he was nails, but he was a really good person to meet.

"Luds (Lewis Ludlam), Mitch (Alex Mitchell), Dingers (Fraser Dingwall), Colesy (Alex Coles), Furbs (George Furbank) - they are all down to earth people."

Saints, who saw the likes of Lawes and Alex Moon depart during the summer, have had second row issues to deal with during pre-season.

They are without Tom Lockett, Alex Coles and Temo Mayanavanua for the Gallagher Premiership season opener at Bath on Friday night, meaning flanker Angus Scott-Young will start alongside Munga in the engine room.

"It is very exciting," Munga said, when asked about the big league curtain raiser at The Rec.

"We've had a good pre-season, obviously a tough start against Leinster but a better showing against Bedford last week.

"The lead-up to those games was hot, it was challenging but it was good to integrate some new people and see some new faces.

"It's kind of back to what we know, trying to refine our processes and get us ready for a big test on Friday.

"We're really looking forward to getting going."

Saints beat Bath in the Premiership final back in June.

And Munga added: "We have a really important fixture coming up on Friday.

"We've spoken in a few meetings and Radders (defence coach Lee Radford) has been pretty open and honest in saying that for us we had a day of elation on that Saturday in the final, but for Bath it was a contrast of emotions.

"So we don't want to walk into an ambush on Friday and feel like we get punched in the face when we get down there.

"We need to be understanding about the personal battle that's coming.

"We've had a good training week, the intent's been there and the physicality has been there so we're really excited to get going.

"We know how good Bath are, they made it all the way to the final last year so they have to be respected and we're really looking forward to the challenge."