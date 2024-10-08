Temo so happy to be back at Saints as he gets set to rise to derby-day challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Temo Mayanavanua would have expected to be eased back in to life at Saints with a short cameo against Harlequins last Friday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Instead, he ended up playing 70 minutes on his return to club action due to an early injury blow suffered by Alex Coles.

And Mayanavanua, who recently helped Fiji to claim Pacific Nations Cup glory in Japan, looked like he'd never been away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was a key figure in helping Saints to overcome an eight-point half-time deficit to beat Quins 33-29 in the Gallagher Premiership clash at a sold-out cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

Temo Mayanavanua roared with delight as Sam Graham scored for Saints against Harlequins last Friday (picture: Ketan Shah)

And Mayanavanua said: "I enjoyed it.

"I wasn't expecting 70-odd minutes but I'm here if the boys need me.

"We went back in at half-time and said that composure is above everything else.

"We wanted to stick to our game plan, nothing special, we'll come out on top, and the boys did outstanding to get stuck in and get the job done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm just happy we could come out on top. It was a good effort.

"These tight games are what we live for and all credit to Quins because they brought their A game.

"We knew it was going to be a tough fight and that's what it was.

"It's good to be back."

Saints No.8 Sam Graham was named man of the match last Friday, and Mayanavanua had huge praise for his team-mate.

"Man, he's outstanding," the Fiji lock said.

"I've never seen someone work as hard as him.

"I just hope he's knocking down the England door."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayanavanua, who joined Saints from Lyon last year, continues to go from strength to strength for club and country.

And he loved playing a key role for Fiji as they claimed Pacific Nations Cup glory.

"It was all good," said the 26-year-old.

"It was a young side going into that PNC but I was really glad we got the job done.

"It just shows the depth the Flying Fijians have now and there's better depth than in past years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a good bunch of lads and it reminded me of Saints. We commit to every game plan we put in."

Next up for Mayanvanua and Saints is a trip to local rivals Leicester Tigers on Saturday.

And the second row forward said: "I'm looking forward to the local derby this weekend. What a great game!

"It will be good to try to get a win away so I'm looking forward to that.

"I got a taste of the derby last year and I can tell you I'll be up for the challenge again."