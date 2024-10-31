Teenage scrum-half McParland so grateful for his big Saints experiences

Archie McParland (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

There won’t have been many Saints players who have listed a derby-day defeat at Leicester Tigers as a career highlight.

But for Archie McParland, you can understand just why the recent match at Mattioli Woods Welford Road really stands out.

Because at the age of just 19, the England Under-20s ace was handed the No.9 shirt for a Gallagher Premiership encounter against Saints’ local rivals.

And though the result wasn’t what he and his team-mates wanted – Saints lost 24-8 after missing a host of chances – McParland could be more than pleased by his performance on the big stage.

He refused to be overawed in the face of a ferocious atmosphere and battle, stepping up with Alex Mitchell and Tom James sidelined.

And McParland says the experience is one he will cherish throughout his career.

“The derby game the other day (is a highlight) because being a young kid watching derby games, playing in one is something I've always dreamed of doing,” McParland said.

"It's something that, this early on, that I will remember and though the result wasn't what we wanted, it will last a long time in my mind.

"There's a lot of pressure as a young player coming into a team off the back of winning the Premiership, but the lads really helped me settle in and feel welcome in the team.

"It's about taking each game as it comes and, being exposed to the Premiership a few times now, I'd like to think I can handle myself.

"It's different challenges in each game and I take them one by one.”

The start at Mattioli Woods Welford Road on October 12 was only McParland’s second in the Premiership.

His first was something of a baptism of fire as he was thrown in at the deep end against Bristol Bears back in March.

It proved to be a tough night for the young scrum-half and Saints as they were beaten 52-21 at Ashton Gate.

"It was tough because I'd just come back from the Under-20s Six Nations so there were obviously new calls and Under-20s rugby is a whole different game to the Premiership - a different speed and physicality so it was difficult to switch into that mindset,” McParland said.

"It wasn't ideal, the result last season, but I'm looking to improve each game.

"I'm really grateful for the opportunities I've had and it shows how good a structure Northampton have in wanting to improve young talent.

"Looking at the England lads, they've all come through the Academy and there's bits of that which are down to exposure at a young age so I'm really grateful for the opportunities I've had.”

McParland was back at Bristol with Saints last Friday, producing a more composed performance from the bench as he showcased his personal development in such a short space of time.

But sadly for Saints, the outcome of the game was similar as they were beaten again, losing 31-23 at Ashton Gate.

"Obviously it was a tough game last season and I was sort of going back there for a bit of revenge,” McParland said.

"Unfortunately we didn't get the win, but as a team we did show a lot of good stuff but there's definitely stuff we need to work on.

"But with so many players away with England, we showed a lot of heart out there on the pitch.”

James and McParland have been the men Saints have called on at scrum-half this season as England star Mitchell has been sidelined with a neck injury.

But McParland has already learned so much from Mitchell and James, and is looking to use their knowledge and ability to his advantage.

"There's a lot I can learn,” said the Birkenhead-born player.

"The nines have helped me out with skill-based stuff and also questions about tactics in the game.

"The players show that leadership in how they can bring up a team and give that energy.

"The boys who are with England and Scotland all have that big voice and that's definitely something I want to work on in my game.”

On Mitchell, McParland added: “He's definitely one of the best scrum-halves.

"It's definitely one of the best positions to be in because being behind him, I can watch him, train with him and compete with him at training the whole time.

"It's going to make me better as an individual.

"Having him at the club and Tom James, who is a class nine, I can watch them and take bits from their game and put them into my game.

"It's going to be good for me hopefully.”

McParland will start for Saints against Leicester again on Friday night as he has been given the nod for the Premiership Rugby Cup opener at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.

And he is hoping for more success in a competition in which he scored a hat-trick, against Doncaster Knights, last season.

"I've really enjoyed it,” McParland said.

"It's such a good tournament for young players to show what they're about so I'm really looking forward to it and I can't wait for Friday night.”