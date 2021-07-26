Taylor sends heartfelt farewell message after leaving Saints - and rugby

Henry Taylor

The 27-year-old scrum-half, who moved to Saints from Saracens in 2019, has called time on his career, which also included stints with Loughborough Students and Bedford Blues.

Taylor boasts international recognition from his playing days, having won the World Rugby Under-20 Championship with England in 2014.

But he is now retiring from the professional game to start a new chapter in his life.

He wrote: "Mondays are for retiring... Bus is pulling out and I'm hopping off.

"I made the decision a few months ago to explore a move out of rugby and I'm truly excited by the next opportunity.

"I've been incredibly fortunate to spend the last 10 years of my life running around with mates and being paid to do so. However, I now feel it's time to build a new career.

"I have not regretted a moment in the game. I have truly made THE MOST incredible memories which would not have been possible in any other profession.

"I have met some of the most amazing and interesting personalities and life long friends while doing so.

"The lessons I have learnt in this game are invaluable and will undoubtedly help me navigate through my next chapter.

"With a job opportunity in London, at The Oil Brokerage, I will be leaving Northampton Saints

"Thank you Saints for the support and understanding with this move.

"Thank you to everyone who has been a part of my journey and helped me along the way.

"Thank you to my supportive, now, wife, who has put up with all the highs and lows that come with professional sport.