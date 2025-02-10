Talented teen Pasco has loved 'brilliant opportunity' he's been given at Saints

Billy Pasco scored his first Saints try against Coventry (picture: Ketan Shah)

Billy Pasco has been savouring the ‘brilliant opportunity’ he’s been given at Saints during the past two weeks.

With the black, green and gold missing several senior centres, the 19-year-old has stepped up to start in Premiership Rugby Cup fixtures against Leicester Tigers and Coventry.

And Pasco has already shown his class, impressing against a strong Tigers side before scoring in the 50-23 win against Coventry last weekend.

“It’s been a brilliant opportunity for me with a few centres down,” Pasco said.

“I just wanted to get out there and express myself and it was really nice to have a few familiar faces with the young lads along with some experienced faces helping out as well.

“The game at Leicester gave me a bit more confidence because I've experienced it, but playing at home, there was a bit more pressure on me. The boys stuck at it really well and I'm really happy.

“It was a very physical game (against Coventry) because it was sort of a cup final for them with us level at the top of the pool.

“We were both gunning for it.”

Pasco is now eager to keep his place when table-topping Saints travel to Nottingham for their final Pool B fixture on Friday night.

“I'd love to play again this week,” he said.

“All the young lads really want to take their opportunity when it comes in the PRC.”

Saints boss Phil Dowson has been hugely impressed with how Pasco has handled the step up to senior rugby.

And Dowson said: “He’s been excellent in these past two weeks.

"At Leicester, he came up against Dan Kelly, an international centre, and then he backed that up with another great performance against Coventry.

"I’ve been really pleased with the performances of him and the other young guys. They’ve really stepped up.

"It’s great to review these games and see these guys take big leaps forward.”