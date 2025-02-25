'Synergy' between players and coaches one of Saints' 'greatest strengths'

Fin Smith (left) has gone from strength to strength at Saints with boss Phil Dowson in charge (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The Premiership Rugby Cup hasn't just been an education for Saints' younger players this season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Because while talented teens have been gaining plenty from strutting their stuff in the competition, some of the slightly older members of the squad have been given some different lessons.

Alex Coles and George Furbank were seen running water on to the field during the cup match against Leicester Tigers at Mattioli Woods Welford Road, while Chunya Munga sat with the coaching staff during the home game against Coventry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is all part of Saints forging strong bonds between players and staff as both groups appreciate the role the other plays in the club's success.

"It (the cup) is also an education for those players as well because they see behind the scenes," Dowson said.

"Chunya Munga sat on the coaches bench for the game against Coventry here, Alex Coles had done a lot of the lineout work during the week in terms of how we previewed, so they actually took on some of the coaching responsibilities.

"George Furbank and Colesy were running water so they could see behind the scenes and it gives people context in terms of how it works and that's very healthy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It speaks volumes about those guys who want to be involved in the games, who want to help the team out, who want to contribute and that's another forte of this club, that we have guys who are willing to help and put the Saints first."

Saints' coaching is clearly working to great effect because so many of the club's players are currently being recognised on the international scene.

"It speaks volumes about the hard work the players have put in to put themselves in those situations," Dowson said.

"It also shows the work the coaches have done with them and how hard they've worked to try to develop them.

"That synergy between the playing group and the coaching group has been one of our greatest strengths over the past couple of seasons."