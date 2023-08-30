The flanker arrived at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens for a medical last Friday but was given this week off following his involvement in England's World Cup training camp.

Pearson played for England against Wales this summer but just missed out on a place in the squad for the tournament which starts in France in September.

The 23-year-old is now focusing his attentions on settling in Northampton having made the move following London Irish's sad demise earlier this year.

Tom Pearson played for England against Wales at the start of August (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

And Saints boss Phil Dowson said: "Tom's here. He came in last week and did his medical.

"He's sort of been pulled from pillar to post because the back end of his season last year was very tumultuous.

"London Irish went (into administration) late, very late. He then was courted by a lot of clubs because of his outstanding ability.

"He signed with us, then almost immediately went into England camp, stayed there for a long period of time because he was so highly thought of there.

"He missed out on an England World Cup trip, as it stands - he might still be called up - but he hadn't been to Northampton, hadn't had his medical, hadn't met any of the lads.

"He came in on Friday, had his medical, met some of the staff and the lads and had a quick look around.

"He's familiar with the place, he knows where he's going to eat, he knows where he's going to lift weights, he knows where he's going to change.

"He's met a few of the boys already because there's a few former London Irish boys here.

"I've given him this week off just to get his head straight, move house, get all set up and then he'll start with us next week, raring to go.

"World Cup training camps are intense so for a young man who's been through all that, to allow him to have a bit of time off is the right thing to do."

Dowson has reiterated how delighted he is to have been able to sign Pearson amid such strong interest from other clubs.

The back row forward was the Premiership’s breakthrough player of the season and the RPA’s young player of the season for the 2022/23 campaign.

And Dowson said: "He had an outstanding season.

"I thought he actually did some good things for England in the Welsh game. I know he was disappointed with both the result and England performance but there's definitely some good stuff playing on the international stage.