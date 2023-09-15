Watch more videos on Shots!

Those are the words of Saints head coach Sam Vesty, who is delighted with what he has been seeing from the club's young players.

"I get to see day in, day out, these young lads who have got so much potential and who are learning so very quickly about what professional rugby looks like," Vesty said.

"You can see them growing every day on the training pitch.

Sam Vesty (photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

"They're the future and some very good players are under our umbrella at the moment.

"It's such an exciting time - and it's absolutely what floats my boat.

"It will be a great game to come and watch this weekend because you are going to see some of our younger guys mixed with some of our senior guys, and it's going to be a good chance for us to keep improving."

Saints have given plenty of minutes to their youngsters during pre-season, and they again picked a blend of youth and experience for the Premiership Rugby Cup opener at Ealing Trailfinders last Sunday.

It will be the same again when Cambridge come calling for the second cup pool match at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 3pm).

And Vesty is looking forward to the game.

He said: "Cambridge came up to the Championship and this is their first foray at that level.

"It will be interesting to see what they're going to bring.

"They will have a boatload of enthusiasm and never-say-die attitude.