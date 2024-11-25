Star man Sleightholme happy to help England right some wrongs against Japan

By Tom Vickers
Published 25th Nov 2024, 10:55 BST
Ollie Sleightholme scored again for England (photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Ollie Sleightholme scored again for England (photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Ollie Sleightholme was delighted to help England right some wrongs against Japan on Sunday afternoon.

The Saints wing scored his fourth try in his past three England appearances as the Red Rose secured a 59-14 success at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

It meant Steve Borthwick's men concluded their Autumn Nations Series campaign on a high note, having previously suffered defeats to New Zealand, Australia and South Africa.

And player of the match Sleightholme, who was a winner for the first time in England colours, said: "We put on the pitch what we've been wanting to put on the pitch.

"We're kept our foot on the throat and really put them to the sword so we can be proud of that.

"We always enjoy it when we're out here in front of this crowd.

"The results haven't gone our way in the past few weeks and we have been trying to get it right.

"This week, we finally put our foot down and were able to right those wrongs.

"We've stayed positive because there's been lots of good stuff.

"There's been lots of not so good stuff that we've been working on but there's also lots of positives to take from these performances."

