Stade Français 45 Northampton Saints 35: Tom Vickers' review and player ratings

Tom Lockett helped Saints to get off to a fast start at Stade Jean-Bouin (photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Defeats just hurt that bit more when you've built a big lead and then seen it ebb away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just ask the Saints team of 2011, who steamrollered their way to the Heineken Cup final and powered into a 22-6 half-time lead only to see Leinster mount a second-half charge to win 33-22.

On that night in Cardiff, the lack of depth in the Saints squad was amplified as they simply didn't have the stellar replacements needed to turn the tide when Leinster started to turn the tables.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints had an incredibly strong starting line-up, but there was not the firepower in reserve that you require on the grandest stages in Europe.

And so they were made to suffer.

That was the case again in Paris on Saturday night as this current crop of Saints players eventually found themselves overpowered by a Stade Français side with a point to prove.

The black, green and gold were without an incredible amount of players, who could make up a fantastic 15.

Here's that team of men who didn't play a single minute at Stade Jean-Bouin on Saturday night: 15. George Furbank (c); 14. George Hendy, 13. Fraser Dingwall, 12. Burger Odendaal, 11. Ollie Sleightholme; 10. Fin Smith, 9. Tom James; 1. Manny Iyogun, 2. Robbie Smith, 3. Elliot Millar Mills; 4. Chunya Munga, 5. Temo Mayanavanua; 6. Alex Coles, 7. Sam Graham, 8. Juarno Augustus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is a team that includes key game managers Furbank and Fin Smith, it's a team that includes vital defensive leader Fraser Dingwall, it's a team that includes X-factor try scorers George Hendy and Ollie Sleightholme, it's a team that includes key lineout man Alex Coles, the list goes on...

So if Saints didn't keep control quite as some had hoped, or if they didn't have the power in the second half, of it they struggled at lineout time, you can see why.

A Premiership team with a lower mid-table budget should rarely be expected to win in France, no matter who their hosts are and how they have been playing.

Yes, Saints always expect to win - that is built into the fabric of the club - but expectation and reality are often different creatures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stade had been suffering in the Top 14 and Champions Cup, struggling to find wins.

So when they fell 21-0 down, they took their chance to show their fans that they are still up for the fight.

Fuelled by cries of ‘Paris’, they lifted the intensity levels, defended for their lives at the breakdown and flew forward in attack to cut the gap to just two points by half-time.

Saints' main regrets will come from the chances they missed to really turn the screw after scoring those early 21 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They had chances in the Stade 22 but couldn't quite find the lineout securing and support lines needed to find a way through.

And when the tide turned, it was wave after wave of physicality from Stade, particularly at lineout time as they exposed the fact that the likes of Mayanavanua and Coles were not around to stand in their path.

A yellow card for key man Alex Mitchell, who had got Saints playing at a serious pace at the start of both halves, proved so vital as direction was lost.

Saints didn't have their fulcrum and they were put in a spin by a Stade side who sensed their chance to make a statement as the noise levels rose and rose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The power of players such as Paul Gabrillagues and Yoan Tanga, experienced European performers, came to the fore, and Saints had few answers in the end.

They did keep fighting - Saints always do - as shown by the fact that Curtis Langdon delivered a late try.

But it wasn't to be enough to salvage the losing bonus point as Saints had to make do with just their try bonus.

However, had you said a year ago that this 23 would go to Paris and return with a point, you would have more than taken it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the lessons some of these young players learned on the big stage, while harsh, will serve them so well going forward.

A word too for the Saints supporters, who flooded into Stade Jean-Bouin and made themselves heard throughout, matching their hosts.

The passion for this club continues to be a source of real pride and though they would have loved to have seen their team prevail, the majority will also understand just why they didn't on this occasion.

How they rated…

JAMES RAMM – a real mixed bag from the full-back as he topped the charts for Saints carries but also got turned over on a couple of occasions and was tested defensively… 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TOMMY FREEMAN – looked hungry for work from the off, making inroads against Stade and sucking defenders in to create space for others… 7

TOM LITCHFIELD – tried to make things happen but Stade largely dealt with the centre well, preventing him from using his power… 6

CHARLIE SAVALA – did little wrong on the night and looked assured with ball in hand. One of his delayed passes was particularly eye-catching… 6.5

TOM SEABROOK – was heavily involved early on as he made plenty of carries and even won a turnover for his team… 6.5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RORY HUTCHINSON – a tough night as he was asked to play at fly-half at late notice with Fin Smith ill. One charged down kick proved key, but he slotted some decent efforts from the tee… 6

ALEX MITCHELL – was so, so sharp at times, particularly at the beginning of the second half, but his sin-binning proved so costly for Saints… 6.5

TAREK HAFFAR – a strong shift from the loosehead prop, who made one huge carry that put Stade on the back foot… 6.5

HENRY WALKER – grabbed his first score for Saints as he bagged them their bonus-point try. Lineout didn’t function well but you can’t blame that all on the hooker as Saints were without some key locks… 6.5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TREVOR DAVISON – helped to lay the platform for Saints early on, coming close to a try and also providing a key steal in a tackle while looking solid in the set piece… 6.5

ED PROWSE – a big ask to come into such a big game in his first second-row start for Saints. Made a couple of big carries but also got isolated on a couple of occasions… 6

TOM LOCKETT – got Saints off to a strong start by disrupting a Stade lineout and then eventually scoring. He impressed during the first half… 6.5

JOSH KEMENY – had the honour of skippering Saints for the first time, but saw his night end in frustrating fashion due to a late tackle that earned him a yellow card… 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ANGUS SCOTT-YOUNG – was joint-top of the Saints tackle count, which is no surprise as his work rate is through the roof whenever he plays… 6.5

HENRY POLLOCK – CHRON STAR MAN – this young man didn’t deserve to be on the losing team as he produced another all-action performance, which included two tries, 16 tackles, 107 metres made, three defenders beaten and 16 carries! 8.5

Replacements (who played more than 20 minutes)

LUKE GREEN (for Davison 51) – helped Saints to earn a couple of penalties at scrum time and did fairly well here… 6

CURTIS LANGDON (for Walker 59) – ruffled the feathers of Stade, helping to secure a penalty before also leading a breakaway and bagging a late try… 6.5

TOM PEARSON (for Scott-Young 59) – tried his best to help Saints turn the tide but it was a tough ask with all of the momentum against them… 6