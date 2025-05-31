Spirited Saints push Gloucester all the way in final-day clash at Kingsholm

Fyn Brown in action against Gloucester (photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Saints produced another impressive performance with a heavily rotated team as they claimed a try bonus point in a Gallagher Premiership final-day defeat at Gloucester.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With several international stars rested and 14 players on the injury list, the black, green and gold dug deep to push a full-strength Cherry and Whites side to the limit.

Saints were eventually beaten 41-26, but they had put up an incredible fight, spending much of the match on the front foot as they tried to put a spanner in the works of Gloucester's top-four bid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the end, the victory didn't matter for the home side as they finished outside of the play-off places courtesy of wins for Bristol Bears and Sale Sharks elsewhere.

But for Saints, it was a day they could remember as they handed Premiership debuts to talented teenagers Henry Lumley and James Pater and a first Premiership start to flanker Archie Benson.

Boss Phil Dowson had opted to rotate following the previous Saturday's Investec Champions Cup final defeat, and his faith in the depth of his squad was rewarded by a big team performance.

Saints did go behind inside just four minutes as Gloucester used the scrum as a platform to piece together a quick move from right to left, allowing wing Jack Cotgreave to cruise over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Santi Carreras converted, drawing a huge roar from the fans in The Shed, as Gloucester got the early advantage they craved.

However, Saints refused to be fazed, and they were to hit back almost immediately.

Rory Hutchinson kicked a penalty into the home 22 and then after big carries from Ollie Sleightholme and 17-year-old centre Lumley, Tom Pearson, back from injury, showed incredible desire and physicality to power over.

Hutchinson added the extras with aplomb to level the scores and Saints kept pushing on, threatening to take the lead for the first time in the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ed Prowse made a surge towards the Gloucester line, but he was stopped by a high tackle from Arthur Clark.

Prowse was down for some time, surrounded by medics, and he was eventually helped from the field, with his arm in a brace.

Saints were given a penalty for the tackle, allowing them to kick on, and Tom Litchfield powered over close to the right post to give the away side the lead.

Hutchinson converted but Gloucester looked to have levelled when Cotgreave went over again. However, he was in touch as he grounded the ball and it was no try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cotgreave didn't have to wait much longer to grab his second score of the match though, as Saints shot up and a fantastic long pass from Seb Atkinson opened the door for his winger to score on the left.

Carreras missed the conversion to leave Saints two points up, but Gloucester were soon ahead as Lumley's pass close to halfway was intercepted by Christian Wade, who sprinted home to score.

Carreras failed to convert again, but he would soon get another chance as Gloucester secured a scruffy try, with Freddie Clarke picking up the loose ball and giving it to the onrushing Tomos Williams for the bonus-point effort.

Carreras couldn't add the extras again though, with his boot failing to fire in typical fashion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saints tried to issue a response and they forced Afo Fasogbon into the sin bin as the Gloucester prop was yellow carded for going off his feet in a tackle.

But Saints couldn't make the pressure pay in front of the home posts as Gloucester held out and won a penalty to take the heat off.

It meant the Cherry and Whites kept their eight-point advantage at the interval but Saints came out with renewed energy in the second half and Sleightholme almost scored in the corner after some magical play from Hutchinson.

Saints did get the rewards for their excellent tempo and physicality soon after though as they pieced together a move that resulted in Jonny Weimann stretching out an arm to score his first try for the black, green and gold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hutchinson converted, but Gloucester responded almost immediately as Carreras opened the door and Cotgreave raced through it to claim his hat-trick try.

Carreras added the conversion and he was soon doing so again as his side delivered an eye-catching score that included rapid ball movement, a nice dart inside from Wade and then the finish from Atkinson.

Saints kept going though, showing great resolve, and after Weimann delivered an excellently-executed 50:22, the away pack went to work, powering forward from the lineout drive, allowing Iakopo Mapu to score.

The conversion was missed but Saints kept playing the game on the front foot, testing Gloucester and putting them under pressure close to their 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was all Saints, but Gloucester had the final say as a Hutchinson kick rebounded into Gloucester hands and the home side broke in rapid fashion, with Wade applying the finishing touches.

Gloucester: 15. Santi Carreras; 14. Christian Wade, 13. Chris Harris, 12. Seb Atkinson, 11. Jack Cotgreave (Will Butler 75); 10. Gareth Anscombe (George Barton 65), 9. Tomos Williams (Caolan Englefield 66); 1. Ciaran Knight (Jamal Ford-Robinson 52), 2. Jack Singleton (Seb Blake 52), 3. Afo Fasogbon; 4. Freddie Clarke (Cam Jordan 64), 5. Arthur Clark; 6. Jack Clement, 7. Lewis Ludlow (c), 8. Ruan Ackermann.

Saints: 15. Jake Garside; 14. Toby Cousins (James Pater 62), 13. Henry Lumley (Ewan Baker 65), 12. Tom Litchfield, 11. Ollie Sleightholme; 10. Rory Hutchinson, 9. Jonny Weimann; 1. Tarek Haffar (Manny Iyogun 56), 2. Henry Walker (Nathan Langdon 65), 3. Luke Green (Elliot Millar Mills 46); 4. Ed Prowse (c) (Callum Hunter-Hill 17), 5. Chunya Munga; 6. Archie Benson (Tom Lockett 65), 7. Tom Pearson (Iakopo Mapu 56), 8. Fyn Brown.

Referee: Anthony Woodthorpe