'Special opportunity' for Saints, but they won't underestimate Ealing

A day after helping to propel Saints to victory on a cold Friday night at Nottingham, Manny Iyogun put his feet up and watched events unfold at the Twickenham Stoop.

He was 'waiting with bated breath' as he watched Harlequins suffer a narrow home defeat against Saracens, a result which handed Saints a home quarter-final in this season's Premiership Rugby Cup.

"You always love playing at home so to get that opportunity was pretty awesome," said Iyogun, who is now preparing for Saturday's last-eight tie against Ealing Trailfinders at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

"Ealing are a team we don't underestimate.

"They're obviously a very big team in the Champ and they're used to winning so they'll be coming here looking to challenge us in every aspect. We'll relish that.

"There's quite a few (Saints players) that have gone to Ealing so there's going to be a lot of old rivalries there."

Ealing, who have the likes of Tom Collins and Reuben Bird-Tulloch in their ranks, are currently 13 points clear at the top of the Championship.

"Ealing are no mugs, they're a good team," Iyogun said.

"Nothing in our preparation indicates that we're taking them lightly.

"We're preparing exactly as we would for a Prem team and we focus very much on our performance rather than the team we're playing."

Saints know that they are now three wins away from lifting another trophy in the coming weeks, with the cup knockout stages taking place on successive weekends at the start of March.

"Any week when you get the opportunity to go out there and challenge for silverware, it's a privilege," Iyogun said.

"We know we've got a pretty special opportunity that's presented itself to us so the boys are raring to go.

"We had some gritty games in the pool stages and we stuck our teeth into them. We embraced them fully and got what we wanted out of those performances.

"We haven't forgotten that we've worked really hard to get this opportunity.

"We deserve to be here and it's an opportunity we're going to try to take with both hands in terms of producing a performance on Saturday that we can be really proud of."

Saints have certainly not had it all their own way against Championship sides in this season's competition.

They were pushed to the limit at Coventry and had to mount a big comeback to beat Nottingham at the Gardens.

"It (having Championship sides in the cup) has been pretty awesome in terms of bringing a new breed of competition and it provides a chance for players in those setups to go out and prove themselves," Iyogun said.

"Ealing will be coming into this game with such a burning desire to stamp their name on the competition so we relish that challenge and we can't wait to go out there and see where we stand.

"It's given the fans an exciting insight into what the Champ is about.

"Sometimes the Champ doesn't get as much exposure as it should.

"I think fans have been pleasantly surprised with the level that Champ teams have brought to the table and you see the likes of Bedford putting out amazing performances against the likes of Bristol and it's only good for rugby."

Saints know that every match from here on in will have the feel of a knockout encounter as they have no margin for error in the Premiership Rugby Cup, the Gallagher Premiership or the Investec Champions Cup.

"This competition is a springboard into the Premiership and every game is now a knockout game," Iyogun said.

"It's something we understand so it's very important that we use this competition from a performance and preparation point of view to then go into the Prem and understand that actually the games we play are extremely important in potentially pushing into the top four and going into Europe."

Iyogun continues to compete with Tarek Haffar and Tom West for starts at loosehead.

"A team like Saints, where you're constantly focused on personal development and developing each other, you understand that when you're out, someone else gets an opportunity,” he said.

“I'm really close with Tarek, I want to see him do well and he's taken that opportunity with both hands in terms of those performances he's put in.

“It also creates a sort of brotherhood in terms of competition and it brings the best out of the team.

“It's bred a bit of competition and I'm looking forward to keeping that going.”

Iyogun added: “It's been a pretty decent season for me.

“It's been a bit choppy in terms of getting a decent run at the start of the season and then getting an injury in the Sarries game (in December).

“I've had to get my head down and get that rehab process done.

“I feel I've come back in pretty decent nick so I need to string some performances together and see where that takes me.”