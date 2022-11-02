Smith has settled in so well at Saints

Smith arrived at the club last month after being left out of work following the demise of Worcester Warriors.

The fly-half went on to make his Saints debut last Saturday, showing his class in a 45-31 win against Bristol Bears at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

Smith enjoyed a 100 per cent day from the tee, while also creating several chances for his new team-mates.

And Dingwall is delighted that Saints have been able to acquire the talented 20-year-old.

"He's settled in really well," said Dingwall, who skippered Saints last weekend.

"He's a good guy first and foremost and that's going to help him integrate.

"As you saw on the pitch, he had a very well-rounded debut.

"There will be a few moments he will be frustrated with, but considering he hadn't played rugby for about four months that's fair enough.

"He's got a bit about him in terms of ball in hand play, but he's also got a decent bit of grit when it comes to defence and putting his body in front of things.

"We're very happy to have him in the squad."

Smith is now part of a hugely talented, predominantly young, English set of backs at Saints.

And Dingwall said: "It's a really close group here and it always has been.

"There are so many boys who have come through the Academy and played for the Wanderers side together so to see everyone transition through and opportunities come up is great.