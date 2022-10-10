Smith eager to 'hit the ground running' at Saints as he pays tribute to 'special club' Worcester

And the talented young fly-half has paid tribute to former club Worcester Warriors following their sad demise.

Smith came through the ranks at Sixways but recently found himself out of contract after the club was wound up.

He has now secured a deal at Saints, and will join with immediate effect.

Fin Smith

Smith said: “I’m really excited to sign on with Northampton Saints – a club with a long history of success, and a very talented coaching group who encourage the squad to express themselves and play a fantastic brand of rugby.

“I’ve been lucky enough to play a couple of matches at Franklin’s Gardens already, and the atmosphere around the ground is always electric – and the pitch is flawless. I can’t wait to compete for the opportunity to run out there week in, week out.

“Speaking to the club’s coaches, the ambition for this group of players is huge, and it’s clear to me that there’s a great environment to develop as a player at Saints."

Smith became the youngest-ever player to start for Worcester in the Gallagher Premiership in March 2021, when he lined up against Bath at the age of just 18 years and 313 days.

He has made 31 senior appearances for the Warriors.

“The recent uncertainly has obviously been incredibly difficult for everyone at Worcester, and I will miss the players, coaches and supporters there – the last couple of months have shown what a special club it is," Smith said.