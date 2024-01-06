Sleightholme the hat-trick hero as Saints beat Exeter Chiefs in Premiership thriller

Ollie Sleightholme scored a hat-trick as Saints claimed a stunning 42-36 win in surely one of the best Gallagher Premiership games of all time.

Rory Hutchinson in action at Sandy Park (photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Rory Hutchinson went over with the clock in the red to make sure of a bonus-point success at Sandy Park, where Exeter Chiefs had not lost since October 2022.

The Chiefs looked set to extend that record when they cruised into a 26-0 lead, bagging the try bonus point inside just 23 minutes.

But Exeter skipper Dafydd Jenkins was sin-binned and Saints made the most of their man advantage as Callum Braley and Sleightholme scored to cut the gap before the break.

If the first half was frantic, it was nothing compared to the closing stages of the match as Saints came all the way back to lead 28-26, only to see Henry Slade slot a penalty to put Exeter back in front.

Saints responded with another try to go ahead again, but Exeter reacted to make it 36-35 late on.

However, Hutchinson had the final say as he dived over, and Saints celebrated a victory that made it seven in a row in all competitions, moving them back to the top of the Premiership table.

It was an unbelievable turn of events, which hadn't looked likely when Exeter came flying out of the blocks.

Eventually the early pressure told for the hosts as flanker Jacques Vermeulen forced his way over.

Slade added the extras, and Exeter were soon knocking loudly at the door, piling pressure on the Saints line.

Saints won a penalty to bring some relief and then stood tall against a lineout drive as another wave of home attack came their way.

It wasn't long before Exeter had their second try though as Saints made a mess of things inside their own 22.

Sam Graham's pass was knocked on by Burger Odendaal and Exeter were quick to pounce, firing the ball out wide for Immanuel Feyi-Waboso to score in the corner.

Slade missed the conversion but his side were well on top, leading 12-0 after 13 minutes.

Saints hadn't got off the bus and they were being blown away in the early exchanges, conceding a third try soon after as Exeter worked a short lineout to allow scrum-half Stu Townsend to cruise in for an easy effort.

Slade converted and at 19-0, the away side had a huge mountain to climb, with their hungry hosts smelling blood.

The bonus-point score arrived inside just 23 minutes as Exeter moved the ball quickly from a lineout and Vermeulen latched on to a Townsend pass to fly over for his second try.

Slade converted and it was shaping up to be a shocker for Saints, who couldn't get anything going.

Saints finally made their way into the Exeter 22 with 25 minutes played, applying real pressure on the home side.

And after Jenkins was sin-binned for head-on-head contact with George Furbank, Saints made the most of their man advantage as Braley picked up to score.

Fin Smith added the extras, and he was doing so again soon after as Saints delivered a lovely breakaway try, which saw Furbank place a crossfield kick into the path of Tom Litchfield, who released Sleightholme for the score.

Exeter were restored to a full complement at the break, but they were soon down a man in the second period as Slade was sin-binned for an off-the-ball shoulder to the head of Odendaal.

It could easily have been a red for Slade, while Odendaal was forced off as he was bleeding and needed a head injury assessment.

Saints sent on Fraser Dingwall as well as Manny Iyogun, Curtis Langdon, Alex Mitchell and Tommy Freeman in a bid to add extra energy and class.

And after Exeter were penalised twice inside their own half, Saints made inroads, resulting in Mitchell sending Furbank over for his side's third score of the match.

Smith converted and the gap was just five points as Slade returned from the sin bin.

Saints were soon in the lead though as Mitchell produced some magic, spotting a gap in the Exeter defence close to halfway, gliding through it and releasing Sleightholme for the score.

It was the bonus-point effort for Saints, made even sweeter when Smith converted to give the away side the lead.

Exeter thought they had responded with a try of their own when Ross Vintcent picked up from the breakdown and cruised over the line, but Hutchinson was being obstructed by Tommy Wyatt and the effort was ruled out.

However, Hutchinson was penalised for initially holding Wyatt, allowing Slade to slot a penalty that put Exeter back in front at 29-28.

Saints responded in style though as they pieced together a superb move that resulted in Furbank sending Sleightholme over for his hat-trick try.

Sleightholme ran right round behind the posts to make the conversion simpler, meaning Smith could slot it to make it 35-29 with more than 15 minutes still to play.

Exeter started to crank up the heat and they scored a superb try to help them retake the lead as a fine move and tidy handling allowed Rusi Tuima to score.

Slade converted and there was a huge roar as the home fans celebrated their side moving back in front at 36-35 with seven minutes to go.

Saints were searching for one final chance to grab the win and after Sleightholme flew away down the right, an Exeter clearance kick hit a Chiefs player to give Saints a lineout five metres from the line.

And the away side made the most of their big moment, staying calm as they worked the ball for Hutchinson to dive over and win it.

Smith slotted the conversion with the final kick of a quite incredible match and Saints celebrated a stunning away success.

Exeter Chiefs: Wyatt; Feyi-Waboso, Slade, Hawkins (Devoto 58); Hammersley (Wimbush 59); Skinner, Townsend (Cairns 54); Abuladze (Hepburn 50), Yeandle (Norey 50), Iosefa-Scott (Painter 50); Pearson, Jenkins (c) (Tuima 52); Roots, Vermeulen (Vintcent 59), Fisilau.

Saints: Furbank (c); Sleightholme, Odendaal (Dingwall 48), Hutchinson, Litchfield (Freeman 51); F Smith, Braley; Haffar (Iyogun 51), S Matavesi (Langdon 51), Davison (Millar Mills 59); Moon, Munga (Mayanavanua 75); Coles, Scott-Young (Pearson 59), Graham.