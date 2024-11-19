Sleightholme so happy to continue ‘dream’ of representing boyhood club Saints

Ollie Sleightholme scored in last season's Premiership final win (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Ollie Sleightholme says he can't wait to run out in front of the Saints supporters for years to come after signing a new contract at his boyhood club.

Sleightholme joined the Academy set-up aged just 13, and after debuting in the Premiership Rugby Cup in 2018 he has since gone on to make 81 senior appearances and score 47 tries across seven seasons so far.

The prolific winger, who so far this term has crossed the whitewash four times in five outings for Saints, and three times in his past two caps for England, is thrilled to be staying in Northampton beyond the end of the current campaign.

“Northampton is always where I’ve wanted to play, ever since I was little,” Sleightholme said.

“It’s the dream of every kid playing rugby to represent their local club, and to play for their country, and I feel very privileged to be able to do that.

“Being in a position to sign another contract with the club is amazing, and continuing to play with a group of mates I’ve grown up alongside is something I never take for granted.

“The coaches and staff we have at Saints are top class; they give players the freedom to focus on developing and keep getting better. It’s a very healthy environment to play and train in.

“So many people here have helped me bring my game on. Sam Vesty and Jake Sharp coaching the backs for example, and Lee Radford on the defensive side of things. But off the field too, the medical and S&C staff have always been great – people like Kiera Ruddy and Ben Rhodes have always been in my corner and done a lot for me over the years to get me back playing when I needed it, and to keep me at my best.

“Saints’ supporters are the best in the country, and you can’t beat a packed-out cinch Stadium. Regardless of the weather, or the time of year, it’s always rocking, and I can’t wait to run out in front of them for years to come.”

Sleightholme followed in the footsteps of his father, Saints legend Jon, in graduating from Northampton’s Academy system and taking just 15 seconds to score on his Gallagher Premiership debut, against Wasps in November 2018.

The rapid winger went from strength to strength from there on, winning the club’s young player of the season award in 2020/21, and hitting a half century of senior Saints appearances against Newcastle Falcons during the 2022/23 season, celebrating with a brace of tries in that match.

The following year, Sleightholme featured 20 times (his most appearances in a single season so far) as Saints lifted the Gallagher Premiership trophy for the first time in a decade, beating Bath in the final.

The 24-year-old scored a try during that match, having already crossed 15 times in all competitions across the season with Saints also reaching the semi-finals of the Investec Champions Cup.

His form saw him claim the Premiership’s top try-scorer award, as well as being named in the league’s team of the season.

Sleightholme added: “I enjoyed some very special moments last season, and I’ll cherish the memories forever of having my family around me, and my baby daughter on the pitch with me, while we achieved what we did as a squad.

"Hopefully there’s more to come this season and beyond."