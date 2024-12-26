Sleightholme reflects on stellar year with Saints and England

Ollie Sleightholme was Saints Supporters Club player of the year for 2023/24 (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

It’s been some year for Ollie Sleightholme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At home, with Saints and with England, 2024 is a 12-month period that the free-scoring wing says he will 'look back on fondly'.

Sleightholme became a father for the first time earlier this year, while on the field, he has claimed Gallagher Premiership glory with Saints and made his England debut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old was crowned Premiership top try scorer at the end of last season and notched four tries in three appearances for England during the Autumn Nations Series.

He is now a key figure for club and country, with the Northampton-born player living out his dream with Saints week on week.

He signed a new contract with the black, green and gold in November, which was deserved reward for his continued fine form.

And Sleightholme smiles as he looks back on what has happened to him during the calendar year.

“I'm always loving it with this group,” Sleightholme said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was just a case of keeping myself fit and managing to get a long run on the pitch that wasn't interjected by injury.

“It was a really good year and one I'll look back on fondly.

“It's one of the longest periods I've not been injured, touchwood.

“We changed a lot of stuff in the gym to help and it's about managing my body better, learning what what signals I got and when I needed to take it a bit easier or if I could just push through it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sleightholme made his England debut on the summer tour of New Zealand but really came to the fore during the autumn, scoring against South Africa, Australia (twice) and Japan.

And he now feels firmly at home in the international setup.

“One of my big things is always just trying to back myself so it gives you confidence being able to do it on that stage,” Sleightholme said.

“It was a big event for me and a dream to play for my country at Twickenham.”

Sleightholme is one of many backline threats that Saints possess.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he insists he hasn't felt there has been any extra attention being put on him by opposition teams despite his scoring heroics.

“Not that I've noticed,” he said. “It's just about going out there and performing the best I can and we can as a team.”

Next up for Saints are two big home games as they host Newcastle Falcons in a sold-out match at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens on December 28 before entertaining Bath on January 5.

“Games around Christmas are always good and we always get big crowds for them,” Sleightholme said.

“Everyone's excited and happy because of Christmas so we should see some good atmospheres and good performances.”