Skosan snatches stunning comeback win for Saints at Wasps

Wasps had looked to have the game in the bag when they moved into a 36-28 lead thanks to a Will Haydon-Wood penalty with little more than three minutes to go.

But Saints rose like a phoenix from the flames with Alex Coles dotting down before Tommy Freeman's fantastic long pass found Courtnall Skosan for the most dramatic of match-winning scores.

Saints were playing against 14 men at that point as Wasps full-back Jacob Umaga was sent off with 13 minutes to go for taking Skosan out in the air.

Phil Dowson's side had struggled to put things together throughout a game in which Wasps' breakdown threats dominated.

But the away side finally found their feet in the final minutes, picking up their second win of the Gallagher Premiership season in stunning fashion.

Wasps were beset by injury problems all day and they were forced to make two changes to their announced starting line-up prior to kick-off, as Vincent Koch and Tom Willis were ruled out, bringing John Ryan and Ben Morris into the team.

Saints had a chance to take immediate advantage of the disruption as they booted an early penalty to the corner, but Gabriel Oghre got over the ball in front of his own posts to stop the surge.

Wasps were unable to get out for long though, allowing Saints to win a penalty of their own, with Dan Biggar notching it to give his side the lead.

The home side hadn't had much of the ball in the early stages, but they landed a sucker punch as Nizaam Carr broke the Saints line before releasing Jack Willis for the score.

Umaga added the extras and Wasps held a 7-3 lead, but they soon lost Morris to injury before Biggar landed a penalty to cut the gap to a point.

But Wasps soon had their second score as they kicked a penalty to the corner, sucked Saints in and then sent the ball wide for Paolo Odogwu to dot down.

Umaga missed the conversion, but he soon made amends with a successful penalty after Biggar was penalised by referee Adam Leal.

It was becoming a penalty-fest, in favour of Wasps, and frustrations were boiling over for Biggar after Saints were penalised for offside when attacking in the Wasps half.

Umaga decided to take the kick on from the halfway line, and he made it superbly to stretch his side's lead to 12 points.

Saints had struggled to get out of their half, inviting huge pressure with poor decision-making and a complete lack of discipline.

But they had some hope on the stroke of half-time as Biggar provided a moment of magic, kicking ahead before juggling with the ball and palming it off to the onrushing Coles for the score.

Biggar took a knock in the process, meaning George Furbank took over kicking duty, but his conversion attempt drifted just wide of the left post to leave the deficit at seven points.

It was soon four points after the interval after a brilliant break from Ollie Sleightholme gave Saints a chance to attack in the Wasps 22.

The hosts infringed, and Biggar made no mistake with the penalty from in front of the posts.

Saints were then forced into a huge period of defence on their own line, and it ended with a massive turnover from Lewis Ludlam.

Biggar was forced off due to injury, bringing Skosan into the action, with Furbank switching to fly-half and Freeman moving to full-back.

Saints soon had a chance to launch a counter-attack, but Willis was having a field day at the breakdown, taking a hammer to the away side's chances of winning the game.

Wasps were able to continue to apply pressure and after Odogwu went close, Oghre picked up to score.

Umaga converted and Saints were 11 points down with 25 minutes to play.

It was soon an even steeper mountain to scale as Charlie Atkinson dotted down after Josh Bassett and Freeman had both tried to get to Bassett's kick ahead.

Umaga missed the conversion and Saints quickly responded, piecing together a tidy try that ended with Fraser Dingwall drawing his man superbly before giving it to Sleightholme for the score.

Furbank slotted the conversion from the touchline and Saints suddenly started to threaten, but Oghre won a huge turnover to relieve the pressure.

Umaga gave Wasps some more breathing space with a fantastic kick after Saints gave away yet another penalty.

But Umaga was soon the villain as he took out Skosan in the air following a lovely crossfield kick from Furbank.

Umaga was sent off and Saints were awarded a penalty try, leaving them with 13 minutes to try to win the game from 33-28 down.

However, Wasps were still winning a stream of penalties at the breakdown, preventing Saints from getting any sort of momentum.

And the game looked to be over when Hutchinson was trapped inside his own 22, conceding a penalty that allowed Haydon-Wood to put his team eight points clear with three minutes to go.

But Saints refused to give up and after some strong work from Juarno Augustus on the left, Alex Mitchell sent Coles in for his second.

It looked unlikely there would be enough time for Saints to win it, but out of nowhere, they flew from inside their own half, with big carries from Coles and David Ribbans.

Eventually the ball went from left to right, with Freeman's final pass a thing of beauty for Skosan to score a memorable try and win his side the game in incredible fashion.

Wasps: Umaga; Odogwu (Haydon-Wood 66), Odendaal, Mills, Bassett; Atkinson, Robson (Porter 40); Hislop (Martinez 50), Oghre, Ryan (Alo 55); Launchbury (c) (Cardall 40), McDonald; Morris (Curran 13), J Willis, Carr.

Saints: Furbank; Freeman, Proctor (Hutchinson 50), Dingwall, Sleightholme; Biggar (Skosan 48), Mitchell; A Waller (E Waller 50), S Matavesi (Smith 77), Hill (Petch 56); Salakaia-Loto, Moon (Ribbans 56); Coles, Ludlam (c), Graham (Augustus 50).