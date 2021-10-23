Skosan sets his sights on Tigers after scoring a hat-trick on his Saints debut

Skosan enjoyed his night

The South Africa wing scored three times on his debut against Worcester Warriors on Friday night, helping his new team to secure a crushing 66-10 home success.

Saints have now won four of their five Gallagher Premiership games this season.

But the biggest of the lot will come next Saturday, when Leicester Tigers make their way down the M1 for a mouthwatering East Midlands derby.

And Skosan said: "What I've heard is that it's the biggest game of the season so far.

"We'll come back in on Monday, prepare and see how we can fix the errors.

"The forwards did very well against Worcester and hopefully they can keep that going next weekend.

"I'm looking forward to next weekend and if I can be part of that game it would be amazing."

It was an exhibition in finishing from Skosan

Skosan made Premiership life look easy with some accomplished finishing against the Warriors.

"You couldn't ask for a better start than that," he said.

"The boys made it special for me out there, they gave me a few easy run-ins and it was just special to be out there and contributing to the team.

"It's been a hard few weeks for me to get in here, get used to the boys and I can finally call them my family now.

Courtnall Skosan scored three times on his Saints debut

"I watched the London Irish game and then got in that Tuesday for training so I've been here for a few weeks now.

"The atmosphere was special.

"I haven't played in front of a crowd for about a year and a half so for me coming in here, having about 13,000 people out here, it felt like rugby again.

"To hear people chanting 'the Saints go marching in' was special out there.

"There are times when you feel down in the dumps and times when the ball has been in play for a long time and then you hear the fans chanting and it gives you some energy."

Skosan got the first Saints touch of the game as he collected the kick-off cleanly.

It was to be the start of a flawless display from the wing.

And he said: "It eased the nerves quite a bit.

"I was excited to get started and getting that first kick-off got me into it.

"After that, I just told myself that I'm here now and to enjoy the moment.

"For a winger, scoring tries is part of my job, to finish it off in the corners, and the boys put me in space.