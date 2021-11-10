Skosan scoops Saints' player of the month prize

Courtnall Skosan

Skosan secured almost 50 per cent of the online supporter vote.

The 31-year-old Springbok beat fellow nominees Juarno Augustus, Fraser Dingwall and Alex Mitchell to the award.

Despite only featuring in two of Saints’ four outings in October, Skosan crossed the whitewash five times in the month.

He scored an impressive hat-trick on his debut against Worcester Warriors before backing that up with a try double against Leicester Tigers.

The quick-stepping winger made 195 metres with the ball in hand in his two appearances in a Saints shirt, making 25 carries and beating six defenders along the way.

Saints players of the month 2021/22

September: George Furbank