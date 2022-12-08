The victory saw Boro move back up to second place in the table, one point behind unbeaten league leaders Vipers who have a game in hand.

The hosts ran in six tries with six different scorers as Matthew Watts, Kieran Checkley, William Farrar, Thomas Mair, Shane McLaurie and Joel Richardson all went over while Rhys Fereday added two conversions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boro head to sixth-placed Bugbrooke for an all-Northamptonshire clash on Saturday.

Wellingborough are still going well in Counties One Midlands East (South)

Oundle were undone by a powerful second-half display from visitors Burton in Regional One Midlands.

The hosts took the lead when Darren Fox crossed for a converted try and, after Burton had hit back to go 12-7 up, Tom Aviss went over in the corner to make it 12-12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Burton scored another try to make it 17-12 at half-time and they then added two more converted scores after the break to complete a 31-12 success.

Oundle will hope to return to winning ways this weekend when they head to fifth-placed Derby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were wins for both local clubs in Counties Two Midlands East (South) last weekend.

Rushden & Higham, led by an impressive display from player-of-the-match Callum Hornigold, maintained third place in the table with an impressive 38-27 win over Melton Mowbray at Manor Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Stewarts & Lloyds remain just behind them in fourth place after they returned to action with a decisive 36-0 home success over Northampton Mens Own.

S&L face a tough trip to unbeaten league leaders Daventry this weekend while Rushden & Higham head to bottom side Northampton BBOB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was frustration for Kettering for the second week in a row in Regional Two East Midlands.

Having been given a home walkover for their clash with Peterborough Lions the previous week, the Blues’ home game with Leighton Buzzard was postponed last weekend after the match referee was forced to pull out due to illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad