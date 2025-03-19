Six title-winning Saints Under-18s players get England call for Six Nations Festival

Saints claimed Under-18s glory last month (picture: Andrew Fosker for Premiership Rugby)

Six Saints youngsters have been called up by England for the Under-18s Six Nations Festival in Vichy this April.

Archie Appleby, Jack Lewis, Henry Lumley, James Pater, Hugh Shields and Charlie Tamani all played a starring role in Saints’ Premiership Rugby Under-18 Academy League triumph last month and they will now hope to catch the eye on the international stage in France.

The 2025 Under-18s Six Nations Festival will be hosted at Stade Municipal Louis Darragon, home of RC Vichy.

The tournament will include Georgia and Spain, as well as the usual Six Nations sides, with England taking on Spain on Monday, April 14 in the second of three matchdays, bookending the tournament with matches against Scotland and France.

Head coach Jonathan Pendlebury’s 26-player squad will convene at the Hazelwood Centre, Sunbury, next week in preparation to face Ireland in a friendly fixture at Mardyke Sports Grounds, University College Cork on Saturday, March 29.

Lewis, Shields and Tamani have stepped up from the recent Under-17s camp at St George’s Park to secure their place in the squad, while Appleby, Lumley, and Pater are all also hoping to make their debuts at this level.

Pendlebury said: “With many of the players travelling away and earning caps for the first time, the U18 Festival is an exciting opportunity for our players to grow and take ownership of their development.

“The next month is a perfect learning opportunity for all involved to get better and explore week-on-week. Our messaging will focus on players’ individual progression as well as developing as a unit.

“The immense amount of dedication from the players and staff to implement our pathway framework this season must be commended. The players have adapted well in our camp meetings and now is the time to demonstrate their work in a competitive arena.”

England Under-18s Six Nations Festival squad (includes current academy, community club and school/college)

Forwards: Archie Appleby (Saints, Hadleigh RUFC, Sedbergh School), Sam Bland (Yorkshire Academy, Wharfdale, Bishop Burton College), Matthew Branch-Holland (Saracens, Sidcup RFC, Ravens Wood)*, Kealan Freeman-Price (Gloucester Rugby, Drybrook RFC, Hartpury College), Jerold Gorleku (Harlequins, Twickenham RFC, Bishop Wand School), Henry Laidlow (Harlequins, Twickenham RFC, Trinity School), Jack Lewis (Saints, Ashby RFC, Northampton School for Boys), George Marsh (Leicester Tigers, Holt RFC, Denstone College), Freddie Ogden-Metherell (Gloucester Rugby, Lydney RFC, Dean Close School), Alan Poku (Saracens, Ealing Trailfinders, Bishop Wand School), Oliver Spencer (Yorkshire Academy, Harrogate RUFC, Grammar School at Leeds), Elliot Williams (Harlequins, London Irish Amateurs, Gordon’s School)*, Tate Williams (Harlequins, East Grinstead RFC, Worth School), Harry Wright (Gloucester Rugby, Alcester, Stourport High School & Sixth Form College).

Backs: Junior Denny (Gloucester Rugby, Banbury Rugby Club, Bloxham School), Zac Finch (Saracens, Sidcup RFC, Ravens Wood), Will Knight (Gloucester Rugby, Longlevens RFC, Hartpury College), Henry Lumley (Saints, Bury St. Edmunds, Finborough School), Isaac Mears (Bath Rugby, Bath Rugby, Beechen Cliff School), James Pater (Saints, Shelford RFC, The Leys School), Hugh Shields (Saints, Old Northamptonians, Northampton School for Boys), Oscar Talbot (Leicester Tigers, Barkers Butts RFC, Rugby School), Charlie Tamani (Saints, Bury St. Edmunds, Finborough School), James Townsend (Leicester Tigers, Harbury Rugby Football Club, Warwick School), Declan Treacey (Bath Rugby, New Milton RFC, Beechen Cliff School), Victor Worsnip (Bristol Bears, Bank of England RFC, Clifton College)*

*denotes a player previously capped at U18 level for England

England Under-18s Six Nations Festival fixtures

Matchday 1 – England vs Scotland (Thursday, April 10, kick-off: 12.15pm BST)

Matchday 2 – Spain vs England (Monday, April 14, kick-off: 10.00am BST)

Matchday 3 – France vs England (Friday, April 18, kick-off: 5.30pm BST)