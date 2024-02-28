Six Saints players named in England squad for three-day York training camp

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And scrum-half Alex Mitchell is also in camp as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

Alex Coles, Tom Pearson, Fin Smith, Fraser Dingwall, Tommy Freeman and George Furbank are all included by Red Rose boss Steve Borthwick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England have won two and lost one so far in this year's Guinness Six Nations.

Tom Pearson played for England A against Portugal last Sunday (photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Freeman and Furbank started in the defeat to Scotland at Murrayfield last Saturday, with Furbank scoring his first England try in that match.

Next up for Borthwick's side is a clash with Grand Slam-chasing Ireland at Twickenham on March 9 before the final match of the tournament, in France on March 16.

England squad for the York training camp

Forwards: Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Alex Coles (Saints), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks), Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins), Theo Dan (Saracens), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Ben Earl (Saracens), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears), Jamie George (Saracens), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Joe Marler (Harlequins), George Martin (Leicester Tigers), Beno Obano (Bath Rugby), Tom Pearson (Saints), Ethan Roots (Exeter Chiefs), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Backs: Danny Care (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Saracens), Fraser Dingwall (Saints), George Ford (Sale Sharks), Tommy Freeman (Saints), George Furbank (Saints), Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby), Will Muir (Bath Rugby), Max Ojomoh (Bath Rugby), Harry Randall (Bristol Bears), Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Fin Smith (Saints), Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers), Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks)