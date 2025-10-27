Six Saints players in England squad ahead of Australia clash

Tommy Freeman (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Six Saints players have been named in England’s 36-man squad ahead of Saturday’s Quilter Nations Series opener against Australia at Allianz Stadium (kick-off 3.10pm).

Alex Coles, Henry Pollock, Alex Mitchell, Fin Smith, Fraser Dingwall and Tommy Freeman have all been selected.

But Curtis Langdon, Ollie Sleightholme and George Furbank remain on the ‘not considered for selection’ list.

The England squad assembled at Pennyhill Park on Sunday evening.

And Red Rose boss Steve Borthwick said: “Selecting this squad is an exciting step in our preparations for the Quilter Nations Series, and we look forward to working with the players again in the coming weeks.

“Our focus is on making the most of the time we have together as we approach what will be a fiercely competitive series.

“Facing Australia in the opening match will be a great test against a team that has been training and playing together for some time and is one of the in-form teams in the world.”

England’s clash with the Wallabies is followed by further home fixtures against Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina.

England squad

Forwards: Fin Baxter (Harlequins), Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers), Alex Coles (Saints), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks), Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Theo Dan (Saracens), Ben Earl (Saracens), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears), Jamie George (Saracens), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Jack Kenningham (Harlequins), Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks), Guy Pepper (Bath Rugby), Henry Pollock (Saints), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby).

Backs: Henry Arundell (Bath Rugby), Noah Caluori (Saracens), Fraser Dingwall (Saints), Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs), George Ford (Sale Sharks), Tommy Freeman (Saints), Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby), Alex Mitchell (Saints), Cadan Murley (Harlequins), Max Ojomoh (Bath Rugby), Raffi Quirke (Sale Sharks), Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Fin Smith (Saints), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers).

Rehabilitation: Elliot Daly (Saracens), George Martin (Leicester Tigers), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers).

Not considered for selection: Seb Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby), Arthur Clark (Gloucester Rugby), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), George Furbank (Saints), Ted Hill (Bath Rugby), Emeka Ilione (Leicester Tigers), Curtis Langdon (Saints), Will Muir (Bath Rugby), Harry Randall (Bristol Bears), Ollie Sleightholme (Saints).