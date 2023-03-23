Shock Saints departure as Hinkley leaves by mutual consent
Saints have today announced that Aaron Hinkley has left the club with immediate effect.
The back row forward, who has often caught the eye in black, green and gold, has exited by mutual consent.
Hinkley's departure was confirmed with a single paragraph at the end of the press release about Alex Waller's new contract.
The 23-year-old's exit has made a big impression since joining the club on trial towards the end of last season.
Hinkley, who was believed to be out of contract this summer, made a total of 19 appearances for Saints, scoring one try.
The former Gloucester and Exeter Chiefs man has made 15 appearances this season, starting 12 of them.
His most recent outing came from the bench in the record 62-8 Premiership defeat at Bristol Bears on March 3.
Saints' statement read: "Northampton Saints can confirm that Aaron Hinkley has left the Club by mutual consent. The back row forward arrived at cinch stadium at Franklin’s Gardens at the end of the 21/22 season, making 19 appearances in Black, Green and Gold."