News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
51 minutes ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
1 hour ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
1 hour ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son
3 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
4 hours ago Bank of England to raise interest rates in bad news for mortgages

Shock Saints departure as Hinkley leaves by mutual consent

Saints have today announced that Aaron Hinkley has left the club with immediate effect.

By Tom Vickers
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 10:33 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 10:40 GMT

The back row forward, who has often caught the eye in black, green and gold, has exited by mutual consent.

Hinkley's departure was confirmed with a single paragraph at the end of the press release about Alex Waller's new contract.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 23-year-old's exit has made a big impression since joining the club on trial towards the end of last season.

Aaron Hinkley
Aaron Hinkley
Aaron Hinkley
Most Popular

Hinkley, who was believed to be out of contract this summer, made a total of 19 appearances for Saints, scoring one try.

The former Gloucester and Exeter Chiefs man has made 15 appearances this season, starting 12 of them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His most recent outing came from the bench in the record 62-8 Premiership defeat at Bristol Bears on March 3.

Saints' statement read: "Northampton Saints can confirm that Aaron Hinkley has left the Club by mutual consent. The back row forward arrived at cinch stadium at Franklin’s Gardens at the end of the 21/22 season, making 19 appearances in Black, Green and Gold."

Northampton SaintsAlex WallerGloucester