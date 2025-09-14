Seven Saints stars named in England training squad - but two ruled out

George Furbank is back with England (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Seven Saints stars have been selected for an England alignment camp - but two others have been ruled out.

Curtis Langdon, who posted a post-surgery picture on Instagram earlier this week, and Ollie Sleightholme are listed as ‘not considered for selection’.

Those absences will be a worry for Saints with the new season starting with a PREM Rugby Cup trip to Saracens on Friday night.

But Fraser Dingwall and George Furbank are fit enough to link up with England at Pennyhill Park after recovering from the injuries that kept them out of the summer tour.

The Red Rose squad got together on Sunday and will train for three days before the players return to their clubs.

Alex Coles is back with England after touring with the side in Argentina and the USA in July, while British & Irish Lions quartet Tommy Freeman, Alex Mitchell, Henry Pollock and Fin Smith are also in the 36-man training squad.

The camp sees England begin their preparations for the 2025 Quilter Autumn Nations Series, during which they will welcome Australia to Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on Saturday, November 1 (kick-off 3.10pm) before taking on Fiji, New Zealand and Argentina.

England's 36-man training squad

Forwards: Fin Baxter (Harlequins, Jamie Blamire (Leicester Tigers), Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers), Alex Coles (Saints), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks), Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks), Ben Earl (Saracens), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears), Jamie George (Saracens), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers), Ted Hill (Bath Rugby), Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks), Guy Pepper (Bath Rugby), Henry Pollock (Saints), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby), Tom Willis (Saracens)

Backs: Seb Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby), Oscar Beard (Harlequins), Fraser Dingwall (Saints), George Ford (Sale Sharks), Tommy Freeman (Saints), George Furbank (Saints), Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby), Alex Mitchell (Saints), Will Muir (Bath Rugby), Cadan Murley (Harlequins), Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Fin Smith (Saints), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers)

Rehabilitation: Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Elliot Daly (Saracens), Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby), Maro Itoje (Saracens).

Not considered for selection: Arthur Clark (Gloucester Rugby), Curtis Langdon (Saints), George Martin (Leicester Tigers), Luke Northmore (Harlequins), Ollie Sleightholme (Saints).