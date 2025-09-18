Seven Saints players named in England Under-20s EPS squad

Sonny Tonga'uiha (picture: Northampton Saints)

Seven Saints players have been included in the England Under-20s Elite Player Squad (EPS) for the 2025/26 season.

Forward Sonny Tonga’uiha as well as backs Henry Lumley, Freddie St John and James Pater are the uncapped inclusions, while Aiden Ainsworth-Cave and Oliver Scola are both primed to add to their nine Under-20 caps, and Jonny Weimann to his six Under-20 appearances.

With an even forwards and backs split in the 50-player wider squad, the group will form the basis of selection for the Under-20 Men’s side this season, inclusive of the 2026 U20 Six Nations.

The Men’s Professional Game Partnership established the expanded EPS to enable greater playing opportunities in the international arena for those in the ‘Confirmation’ phase of the pathway development system.

As a crucial footing to the senior men’s international side, the England Rugby Men’s Player Pathway programme previously provided age-grade playing development opportunities to 30 of the 36 touring senior internationals to Argentina and the USA this summer.

Former U20 Six Nations and World Rugby U20 Championship winner and Saints back row forward Henry Pollock also progressed to tour with the British & Irish Lions.

England’s 2026 U20 Six Nations fixtures and host venues will be communicated in due course.

Head coach Andy Titterrell said: “Congratulations must go to all of those named in our EPS as we look to strengthen and evolve as a collective this season.

“Selection has been continuous, challenging process over the last year, with a talent pool filled with unique players full of belief.

"The players’ experience in the pathway will ensure a streamlined squad integration accompanied with some new faces to form a relentless team bond.

“Alongside Kev (Sorrell), our aim is to foster a cooperative environment in order to build our connection as a squad and to meet the demands of a fresh campaign.”

England U20 Men’s 2025/26 Elite Player Squad

Forwards: Aiden Ainsworth-Cave (Saints, Bedford Junior Blues, 9 caps), Olly Allport (Gloucester Rugby, Stow-on-the-Wold RFC, uncapped), Diamond Ayiehfor (Leicester Tigers, Old Coventrians RFC, uncapped), Jonno Balding (Gloucester Rugby, Overton RFC, uncapped), Charlie Barker (Saracens, Canterbury Rugby Club, uncapped), Sam Bland (Harlequins, Wharfdale, uncapped), Kealan Freeman-Price (Gloucester Rugby, Drybrook RFC, uncapped), Jerold Gorleku (Harlequins, Twickenham RFC, uncapped), Kieran Hill (Bristol Bears, North Petherton RFC, uncapped), Patrick Hogg (Sale Sharks, Blaydon Rugby Club, uncapped), Seb Kelly (Sale Sharks, Rochdale RUFC, 2 caps), George Knowles (Gloucester Rugby, Ledbury Rugby Club, uncapped), Jack Lightbown (Sale Sharks, Eccles RFC, uncapped), George Marsh (Leicester Tigers, Holt RFC, uncapped), Jack Murphy (Saracens, Old Elthamians RFC, uncapped), Alan Poku (Saracens, Ealing Trailfinders, uncapped), Oliver Scola (Saints, Old Northamptonians RFC, 9 caps), Oliver Spencer (Sale Sharks, Harrogate RUFC, uncapped), Jimmy Staples (Harlequins, Worthing Rugby Club, uncapped), Ollie Streeter (Harlequins, Haywards Heath RFC, 2 caps), Ethan Surrey (Bristol Bears, Barkers Butts RFC, uncapped), Sonny Tonga’uiha (Saints, Old Northamptonians RFC, uncapped), Connor Treacey (Bath Rugby, New Milton Rugby Club, 7 caps), Elliot Williams (Harlequins, London Irish Amateurs, uncapped), Tate Williams (Harlequins, East Grinstead RFC, uncapped).

Backs: Ollie Batson (Exeter Chiefs, Exmouth RFC, uncapped), Noah Caluori (Saracens, Blackheath Rugby, 4 caps), Finlay Cunnison (Harlequins, Chobham RFC, uncapped), Jack Cotgreave (Gloucester Rugby, Bideford RFC, uncapped), Luke Davidson (Saracens, Michaelhouse, uncapped), Ollie Davies (Sale Sharks, Macclesfield RUFC, 2 caps), Zac Finch (Saracens, Sidcup RFC, Ravens Wood, uncapped), Lucas Friday (Harlequins, Bromley RFC, 8 caps), Kesena Izu (Leicester Tigers, Wymondham RFC, uncapped), Seva Kava (Saracens, Helston RFC, uncapped), Will Knight (Gloucester Rugby, Longlevens RFC, 4 caps), Nick Lilley (Exeter Chiefs, Ivybridge RFC, 8 caps), James Linegar (Bath Rugby, Chippenham RFC, uncapped), Henry Lumley (Saints, Bury St. Edmunds, uncapped), George Newman (Exeter Chiefs, Truro RFC, uncapped), Tyler Offiah (Bath Rugby, Ealing Trailfinders, 3 caps), James Pater (Saints, Shelford RFC, uncapped), George Pearson (Leicester Tigers, Buckingham RFC, 3 caps), Asa Stewart-Harris (Saracens, Old Albanians, uncapped), Freddie St John (Saints, Oundle RFC, uncapped), Tom Threlfall (Leicester Tigers, West Bridgford RFC, uncapped), Jonny Weimann (Saints, Royston Rugby Club, 6 caps), Toby Wilson (Sale Sharks, Macclesfield RUFC, uncapped), Sam Winters (Bath Rugby, Henley Hawks, uncapped), Victor Worsnip (Bristol Bears, Bank of England RFC, uncapped).