Seabrook given 'clear plan' by Saints coaches ahead of switch from Gloucester

The 23-year-old is currently plying his trade at Gloucester, the club at which he came through the academy.

He has scored 10 tries in 61 appearances in all competitions for Gloucester, and while he can also line up in the centres when required, Seabrook is relishing the prospect of joining the men in black, green and gold’s stable of back-three players.

“One of the most exciting things about moving to Northampton is the way that the team plays,” Seabrook said. “It’s a really attractive style of rugby, with Saints always topping the charts in line breaks and tries scored.

Tom Seabrook

“As an outside back, that’s something that really appeals to me, and speaking to the coaches there, I know they have the confidence in me to really kick on as a player in the years ahead.

“Phil Dowson and Sam Vesty have already given me quite a clear plan for the next few months, some work-ons in areas they think I can improve, and hopefully I can hit the ground running when I arrive in Northampton.

“I’ve played up at Franklin’s Gardens a few times already and I love the ground – it’s a fast pitch, which I hope will suit me, and a fantastic atmosphere walking through the fan village before the games, as you’re right in the mix with the supporters.

“The club’s training facilities are spot on as well, so I’m really excited to get started in the summer.

