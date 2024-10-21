Angus Scott-Young (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Angus Scott-Young was delighted to celebrate a half-century of Saints appearances in style last Friday.

A ruthless first 40 minutes at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens helped the black, green and gold beat Sale Sharks 47-17 to secure their 12th consecutive home win in the Gallagher Premiership.

And Scott-Young, who is now in his third season as a Saint, was happy to mark his personal milestone with a resounding win.

“How good to get my 50th cap with a great win at the Gardens?” said Scott-Young.

“It was a great bounce back as a team from last week’s result (the 24-8 loss at Leicester Tigers).

"Some of the backs were on fire. That’s the Saints brand of rugby – we love to shift the ball, attack whenever we can..

“To be honest, not much changed for us from the previous week from a game-plan point of view – we still went out there to put our DNA on the park.

"Some unlucky stuff went against us against Tigers, but this week it fell our way which was awesome.”

Saints took advantage of Sale slips to build a commanding lead last Friday.

Scott-Young said: “We knew it was always going to be a physical battle. Sale are a side that bring that physical presence.

“But when we run our DNA, when we get our game onto the park, anything can happen.

“We’ve had to grind out some tough games already this season, but we had a great blow out in the first half.

“It’s exciting to play in games like that – you don’t really know what’s going to happen and I’m glad we got the best of it.”

Saints’ attentions now quickly turn to the next challenge as they prepare to take to the field again on Friday night.

Phil Dowson's men will go to Ashton Gate, where they have shipped a half-century of points on each of their past two Premiership visits.

“Bristol have been a bit of a bogey team for us the past few years, and especially when we play down there at Ashton Gate," Scott-Young said.

“They’re a dynamic team that’s full of surprises.

"We’ll have to play some of our best rugby to counteract them when they’re playing their game.

"They’re always more dangerous at home but we’re looking forward to it.”