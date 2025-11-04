Scott-Young explains why he has decided to leave Saints

Angus Scott-Young has decided to leave Saints (photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Departing flanker Angus Scott-Young says he has achieved things he could never have even dreamed of at Saints.

And the 28-year-old has expressed his gratitude to everyone in Northampton for making him feel so at home during his three and a half years in the town.

Scott-Young has been released from his Saints contract and is heading home with immediate effect as he seeks to be closer to his family.

The Brisbane-born back row forward will return to Australia having made 77 appearances for Saints.

Scott-Young joined the club in the summer of 2022 from Queensland Reds and quickly established himself as one of Saints’ most dependable performers.

Over three seasons, he made more than 20 appearances in each campaign and was Saints’ most-utilised player last term, featuring 28 times across three competitions.

His time in Northampton saw him lift the Gallagher PREM trophy in 2023/24 and finish as a runner-up in the Investec Champions Cup in 2024/25 – achievements that underline his impact on the squad.

A keen photographer and artist away from the pitch, Scott-Young – who also goes by the moniker ‘SAINT GUSTAF’, coined before he joined the club – has showcased his artistic talents through popular Saints-themed clothing collaborations.

The Australian has also been involved with Northampton Saints Foundation during his time at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens, volunteering his time to regularly assist with the delivery of the charity’s social inclusion and employability programmes for young people.

“I’ll look back so fondly on all the memories and the friendships that I’ve made here at Saints,” Scott-Young said. “It’s been an amazing experience.

“But now feels like the right time for me to get back home to Australia. I went to my brother’s wedding a few weeks ago; that was the first time my family had all been together in about seven years, and I got to meet my niece for the first time. That really hit home for me, and being closer to my family became the biggest driver for this decision.

“I’ve absolutely loved my experience living in Europe. Off the field, I’ve travelled as much as possible, exploring new places and learning about different cultures.

“On the field, I feel like I’ve grown massively and I’m so grateful to Saints for the opportunity they have given me to play. It’s been incredible for my career; winning the PREM and playing in the Champions Cup final were things I never imagined doing as a young kid growing up in Australia.

“I want to thank the coaches for giving me the chance to come here. They’ve always been honest and supportive, even at this juncture now as I look to move home.

“Finally, the fans here in Northampton are awesome – I love how this is very much a rugby town, and the stadium is sold out nearly every single week. The supporters here are die-hards and have been a big part of my journey here, embracing my creative side and my art. I’ve loved doing some community work too, it’s all been really memorable and I’m so grateful to everyone for opening up their arms to me.”