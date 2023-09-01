Scott-Young can't wait to square up to familiar faces as Saints battle Barbarians

Saints will welcome the Barbarians to the Gardens for an exhibition game, and the away side will contain plenty of Australian players.

Scott-Young, who moved to Saints from Queensland Reds last summer, knows several of his compatriots well, and he can't wait to square up to them.

"There's heaps of them I know!" Scott-Young said.

Angus Scott-Young scored against Bedford last Saturday (picture: Ketan Shah)

“Jason Gilmore is the coach and he was actually my school coach at Churchie Grammar School in Queensland. He coached me at Australia Under-20s as well so it will be good to catch up with him over a beer.

"Hunter Paisami messaged me in the week asking what there is to do in Northampton!

"I played with a lot of them at Under-20s, it will be good to see them and welcome them to the Gardens. It's a good place to play.

"It will be funny to play against Hunter, he will be coming to try and hit me on the field. He is a good friend of mine.

"Most of the Australia guys in the Barbarians squad will be fit to go if someone in the Wallabies squad goes down injured. They will be wanting to put their best foot forward.

"I am sure it will be a very exciting game."

Saints secured a 45-39 victory against the Barbarians when they hosted them for the first time back in November.

And Scott-Young is looking forward to another clash with the Baa-Baas this weekend.

"It was an interesting game," he said. "When you play the Barbarians you don't know what to expect. They put out some interesting moves and it was a good occasion.

"I remember it being really, really cool.

"I always wanted to play them. It was awesome.

"Obviously, it was unfortunate that those two teams (Worcester Warriors and Wasps) dropped out during the season, but Saints pivoting and putting on a Baa-Baas game was a cool experience.

"The Premiership was so dishevelled because of those two teams dropping out, they (Barbarians) actually plugged a gap.

"They came in and formed a formidable team for Premiership-strength teams to play against."

Scott-Young started and scored in Saints' pre-season opener at Bedford Blues last Saturday.

And he actually got a brief chance to skipper the side, too.

"The team is quite young," the 26-year-old said. "We've had a lot of injuries in pre-season and we've got a lot of guys coming up through the Academy who are very talented.

"They are a bit, shall I say, emotional, so sometimes you need older, more experienced heads like (Tom) Cruse, Jimmy (Grayson) and myself to calm them down.