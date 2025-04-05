Saturday evening showdown confirmed as Saints host Castres in quarter-finals
Phil Dowson's men booked their place in the last eight with a superb 46-24 success against Clermont Auvergne at the Gardens on Friday night.
And now they can look forward to another home tie, against a Castres side who beat Benetton 39-37 in a thrilling round of 16 clash on Saturday.
Castres won that home encounter despite being down to 14 men after centre Adrien Seguret was sent off with 38 minutes still to play.
A dramatic late try and conversion from Jeremy Fernandez secured the win for the side who are currently fifth in the French Top 14.
Saints have already played Castres in this season's Champions Cup, beating them 38-8 in the pool stage clash at the Gardens back in December.
Now they will renew rivalries as they bid to face the winner of Leinster's home game against Glasgow Warriors.
Leinster host Glasgow at the Aviva Stadium on Friday night, meaning Saints and Castres will know who they would face in the semi-finals by the time they kick off at the Gardens.
If Leinster win, Saints or Castres would face a trip to Ireland for the final-four match-up.
But if Glasgow upset the odds, Saints or Castres would enjoy home country advantage in the semis.
Saints had to travel to Dublin for the semi-final last season as they were edged out by Leinster at Croke Park.
Tickets are now on sale for Saturday’s clash with Castres and the full details can be found HERE.
Quarter-finals (pool stage rankings in brackets/all kick-offs local times)
Friday, April 11
QF 2: Leinster Rugby (2) v Glasgow Warriors (7), Aviva Stadium (20.00), RTÉ / Premier Sports / beIN SPORTS / SuperSport / FloRugby
Saturday, April 12
QF 3: Saints (3) v Castres Olympique (6), cinch Stadium @ Franklin's Gardens (17.30), Premier Sports / beIN SPORTS / SuperSport / FloRugby
Semi-finals – May 2/3/4
SF 1: Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 4
SF 2: Winner QF 2 v Winner QF 3
NB The matches will be played in Europe and the highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home country advantage
2025 Investec Champions Cup final: Saturday, May 24; Principality Stadium, Cardiff (14.45)
