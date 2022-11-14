Saracens 45 Northampton Saints 39: Tom Vickers' review and player ratings

But while their previous visit felt like a win, their most recent trip to face Saracens felt like anything but.

This time, it wasn’t Saints dishing out the late fireworks, it was Saracens.

And how painful it felt when the ball was booted out to confirm a defeat that Saints will rue for some time.

The black, green and gold, who scored three tries in the final 10 minutes to snatch a try bonus point and losing bonus point in a 42-38 defeat at Saracens back in May, were seemingly in control of this game at 39-17 up.

Saints had scored five tries in an encounter against a Saracens side who were down to the bare bones following a string of injuries.

But control isn’t something Saints do well, and control isn’t something they are able to keep for long.

It meant that a game that should have been firmly in their grasp, slipped away in such agonising fashion.

Ben Earl tormented Saints at StoneX Stadium on Sunday afternoon

Saracens looked lost for ideas and completely lacking in momentum until Lukhan Salakaia-Loto was sin-binned in the 55th minute.

But that was the shot in the arm the hosts needed as they, and their fans, finally got into the game.

Saints, not for the first time during a second half this season, suddenly started to look at all sea, with gaps galore appearing.

Ben Earl, staggeringly ignored by England, and Sean Maitland, who scored twice on the day, seemed to exploit them at every turn.

And with the tide having truly turned, Saints weren’t able to turn it back.

They had more than enough talent of their own to regain the momentum - but they couldn’t.

Instead, it was wave after wave of pressure, with Saints submerged inside their own half.

And when Tom James was sin-binned just after coming on, it all felt sadly inevitable.

Saracens finished the job in the final couple of minutes to leave Saints down and dazed.

Three points had gone in the bin along with two of their players.

And they will have to do some soul-searching before their next Premiership game, at Gloucester in early December.

Because until they find a way to keep hold of the momentum in a match, they will continue to suffer these difficult days on the road.

Their second-half performances have left much to be desired, and they have shipped a whopping 258 points after the break this season compared to just 149 in the first half.

It means that games either get away from them or become far too close for comfort.

They certainly won’t get a better chance to win at Saracens, but it wasn’t to be.

And Saints have now lost five away games from five on the league record, although they did snatch a late win at Wasps, a result that doesn’t count due to the Coventry club’s demise.

Teams don’t finish in the top four without being strong and resilient in key moments on the road.

And against the Premiership’s current mentality monsters, a team that has won nine from nine, they saw just how mentally and physically tough you have to be to sit at the top.

How they rated...

GEORGE FURBANK - made a couple of key try-saving tackles but was left under real pressure by so many Saracens line-breaks... 6.5

TOMMY FREEMAN - produced a lovely assist for Dingwall and also made some telling hits, but Saracens largely handled his threat well... 6.5

FRASER DINGWALL - a day to remember for the skipper despite the result as he bagged his first career hat-trick... 8.5

RORY HUTCHINSON - was on the fringes of the game for large parts of it, but did do some nice work to set up Dingwall for a first-half score... 6.5

COURTNALL SKOSAN - didn't do much wrong as most of Saracens' attacks came on the other side and through the middle. Looked solid and snaffled a score... 7

FIN SMITH - a third game for Saints, and a third excellent performance, which included a superb try assist and some more fine kicking from the tee. What a signing... 8.5

ALEX MITCHELL - this wasn't the best of days for the scrum-half as he missed a few tackles he would expect to make and couldn't get the control in the game he wanted in the second half... 6

ALEX WALLER - came off at half-time with Saints seemingly in a good position and he had shown his strength at scrum time... 7

MIKE HAYWOOD - the hooker produced another action-packed performance and aside from one lineout that went wrong, he did most things right. Came off with Saints in command... 8

PAUL HILL - got through the full 80 minutes as Saints looked to keep his mobility on the field and he made some big hits and carries as well as a key clear-out... 7.5

LUKHAN SALAKAIA-LOTO - has been a superb signing for Saints and has done little wrong so far but will rue the yellow card here. Saracens had to double up on him to stop his threat... 6.5

ALEX MOON - got through a huge amount of work once again as continues to be something of an unsung hero in games... 7.5

ANGUS SCOTT-YOUNG - showed great awareness to break away and release Skosan for a score, and he worked so hard again. Came off before Saracens fought back... 8

SAM GRAHAM - a decent enough shift from the back row forward who is adjusting to life at the top level... 6.5

JUARNO AUGUSTUS - delivered a huge first-half showing, beating defenders and brushing tacklers aside with his immense physicality... 8

Replacements (who played more than 20 minutes)

MANNY IYOGUN (for Waller 40) - added some real energy and force as he threw himself into contact and caught the eye on a few occasions... 7