Samoa No.8 Mapu leaves Saints as he makes the move to Top 14 side

Iakopo Mapu has joined Stade Français (picture: Stade Français on X)

Iakopo Mapu has left Saints to join Top 14 side Stade Français.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saints have yet to confirm the departure officially, but Mapu had a medical in Paris on Monday and Stade Français announced his arrival later that day.

Mapu joined Saints in November last year, signing until the end of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 27-year-old went on to make seven appearances, with three of those being starts.

Mapu scored two tries for Saints, showing glimpses of the ability that made him a seven-cap international with Samoa.

However, he only started one Gallagher Premiership game - at Newcastle Falcons in April - and was sent off in a Premiership Rugby Cup clash with Ealing Trailfinders in March.

Mapu will now look to make his mark with Stade, who finished 12th of 14 teams in the Top 14 last season.

Meanwhile, 26-year-old Stade lock JJ van der Mescht, who shone against Saints in an Investec Champions Cup clash in January, has been linked with a move to cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.