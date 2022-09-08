Sale Sharks v Northampton Saints: Full team news for Friday's Gallagher Premiership opener

Salakaia-Loto lines up alongside Alex Coles in the second row, while Scott-Young is named in the back row, with Aaron Hinkley and Juarno Augustus.

Fraser Dingwall will skipper Saints as Lewis Ludlam continues with his mandatory rest following his participation in England's summer tour of Australia.

Courtney Lawes and Tommy Freeman also continue to be managed, while Dan Biggar and Rory Hutchinson are also on the 'not considered for selection' list.

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto

George Furbank is available, and he takes his place on the bench, with Tom Collins starting at full-back.

Prop Alfie Petch and flanker Sam Graham could make their Saints debuts from the bench.

Callum Burns, Joseph Gaffan, Danny Hobbs-Awoyemi, Tom Lockett, Ehren Painter, James Ramm, David Ribbans, Frankie Sleightholme and Karl Wilkins are all unavailable.

As for Sale, they are able to hand a start to England star Manu Tuilagi, who is fit again after knee surgery.

Tom O’Flaherty, who was a summer signing from Exeter Chiefs, makes his first league start while Josh Beaumont returns to the matchday squad for the first time in over a year.

Raffi Quirke and new signing George Ford are still recovering from injury, so Gus Warr starts at scrum-half and Robert du Preez takes the 10 shirt.

Sale Sharks: L James; Roebuck, S James, Tuilagi, O'Flaherty; R du Preez, Warr; McIntyre, van der Merwe, Schonert; Wiese, Postlethwaite; JL du Preez, B Curry (c), D du Preez.

Replacements: Taylor, Harrison, Oosthuizen, Beaumont, Ross, Simpson, Curtis, Reed.

Saints: Collins; Sleightholme, Proctor, Dingwall (c), Skosan; J Grayson, Mitchell; A Waller, Haywood, Hill; Salakaia-Loto, Coles; Scott-Young, Aaron Hinkley, Augustus.