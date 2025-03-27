Sale Sharks v Northampton Saints: Big match preview
Venue: Salford Community Stadium
Date and kick-off time: Friday, March 27, 2025, 7.45pm
Weather forecast: 8c, partly cloudy
Live television coverage: TNT Sports
Referee: Hamish Smales
Assistant referees: Jack Makepeace and John Meredith
TMO: Stuart Terheege
Sale Sharks: 15. Joe Carpenter; 14. Tom Roebuck, 13. Rob du Preez (c), 12. Sam Bedlow, 11. Tom O’Flaherty; 10. George Ford 9. Gus Warr; 1. Bevan Rodd, 2. Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3. Asher Opoku-Fordjour; 4. Ben Bamber, 5. Jonny Hill; 6. Ernst van Rhyn, 7. Tom Curry, 8. JL du Preez.
Replacements: 16. Tadgh McElroy, 17. Si McIntyre, 18. WillGriff John, 19. Hyron Andrews, 20. Sam Dugdale, 21. Nye Thomas, 22. Will Addison, 23. Arron Reed.
Saints: 15. James Ramm; 14. Tommy Freeman, 13. Burger Odendaal, 12. Fraser Dingwall (c), 11. George Hendy; 10. Tom James, 9. Alex Mitchell; 1. Emmanuel Iyogun, 2. Curtis Langdon, 3. Trevor Davison; 4. Chunya Munga, 5. Alex Coles; 6. Josh Kemeny, 7. Angus Scott-Young, 8. Henry Pollock.
Replacements: 16. Henry Walker, 17. Tarek Haffar, 18. Luke Green, 19. Temo Mayanavanua, 20. Juarno Augustus, 21. Tom Pearson, 22. Jonny Weimann, 23. Tom Litchfield.
Not considered for Saints selection: Emeka Atuanya, George Furbank, Sam Graham, Rory Hutchinson, George Makepeace-Cubitt, Archie McParland, Toby Thame, Charlie Savala, Ollie Sleightholme, Robbie Smith.
Most recent meeting: Friday, October 18, 2024: Saints 47 Sale Sharks 17 (Gallagher Premiership)
Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson: "It's made for it really in terms of the opportunity to get back on the horse. It's a tough place to play against a very good team, and there's adversity there and that's sometimes what gets the best out of people. I don't think there's anything magical about the place (the Salford Community Stadium), other than they've got very good players who are playing a game plan they're all engaged and invested in. They're a very good group with a very good record at home and I think playing anyone away from home is tough. Generally sides have got very good home records so we need to make sure we're on our mettle. Like I keep saying, the word response is what we want. We want to see the correct reaction to last Friday."
Opposition dangerman: George Ford will look to steer the Sale ship on Friday night and his experience will be vital for the hosts against a Saints side fielding Tom James at 10 for the first time.
Tom Vickers’ prediction: The odds are stacked against Saints as they seek a response to last Friday’s derby-day shocker. They have not won away in the league this season and haven’t won a Premiership match at Sale since March 2017. Unfortunately, you have to think the Sharks will win again here… Sale 32 Saints 22.
