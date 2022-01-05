Saints wish Wray well after Saracens forward suffers fractured skull during game at the Gardens
Saints assistant coach Matt Ferguson has wished Jackson Wray well after the Saracens forward suffered a fractured skull during last Sunday's game at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.
The injury wasn't obvious at the time but it was announced by Saracens on Wednesday that Wray will be seeing a consultant this week.
The 31-year-old came on as a half-time replacement for Billy Vunipola at the Gardens and helped Saracens to beat Saints 30-6 in the Gallagher Premiership encounter.
Ferguson only heard the news of Wray's injury on Wednesday morning.
And at the media session later that day, Ferguson said: "I read about it and it sounds horrific.
"He's a really good guy.
"We were aware something pretty serious was going on in the tunnel because I think it happened post-game in that he'd finished playing and there was a collapse or he felt rough once the game finished.
"First and foremost we wish him a speedy recovery because a fractured skull sounds horrific, but I only know what I've read online about that."