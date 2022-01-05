Saints wish Wray well after Saracens forward suffers fractured skull during game at the Gardens

Saints assistant coach Matt Ferguson has wished Jackson Wray well after the Saracens forward suffered a fractured skull during last Sunday's game at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens.

By Tom Vickers
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 3:32 pm
Jackson Wray

The injury wasn't obvious at the time but it was announced by Saracens on Wednesday that Wray will be seeing a consultant this week.

The 31-year-old came on as a half-time replacement for Billy Vunipola at the Gardens and helped Saracens to beat Saints 30-6 in the Gallagher Premiership encounter.

Ferguson only heard the news of Wray's injury on Wednesday morning.

And at the media session later that day, Ferguson said: "I read about it and it sounds horrific.

"He's a really good guy.

"We were aware something pretty serious was going on in the tunnel because I think it happened post-game in that he'd finished playing and there was a collapse or he felt rough once the game finished.

"First and foremost we wish him a speedy recovery because a fractured skull sounds horrific, but I only know what I've read online about that."

Gardens